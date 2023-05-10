These Are The Best Workplaces To Grow Your Career In Canada & Some Are Hiring Right Now
From internships to high-level positions, there are so many roles available.
Attention, job seekers! If you’re looking for a new job in Canada, listen up.
LinkedIn recently revealed its ranking of the Top Companies in 2023, which shines a light on the best 25 Canadian workplaces to help you grow your career.
The list highlights the companies that offer professionals unparalleled opportunities to thrive and advance in their careers, using a methodology that looks at how employees are advancing – both within the company and when they leave – how they’re upskilling while employed, and more.
It uses LinkedIn data to rank companies based on eight pillars: employees' ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country.
To be eligible, companies must have a minimum of 500 employees, which means small businesses are excluded from the list.
Also excluded are staffing and recruitment firms, educational institutions and government agencies.
Claiming the top position in Canada is the financial services company MasterCard. Recognized by LinkedIn for its employee-centric approach, the company is known to offer workers several weeks of remote work, providing a flexible and accommodating work environment.
Right now, the organization is looking to fill positions on their Canadian team, with job openings like enterprise account executive, senior technical program manager, and director of product delivery.
Next on the list is TD, another prominent name in the banking sector. If you’ve always wanted to work in the finance industry, then this might be of interest. The company offers a comprehensive Total Rewards package, encompassing a wide range of benefits, from a pension plan to an employee share ownership program.
If you’re just starting out, TD is currently looking for interns, as well as hiring for positions that require a bit more experience, such as data scientists and customer experience associates.
IT services and consulting company Info-Tech Research Group came third on LinkedIn's list. Notably, the company has embraced the remote work model and is now hiring across a range of positions in Canada.
If you have experience in the fields of data analytics, product management, or with account executive roles, you could give this company a shot — and potentially advance your career in the process.
Scotiabank came in next. The multinational bank, headquartered in Toronto, also has a number of positions open — from senior HR business partner to executive assistant.
Or, if you're looking for something with a greater degree of flexibility, it's also looking for client service representatives, which would have you answering questions, assisting with transactions, and connecting clients with the right team members.
Taking the fifth position is multinational company Amazon. Known for its diverse range of offerings and global presence, the brand has a variety of job opportunities available, regardless of what stage of your career you're at. From internships to more senior roles, there are a whole bunch of options available.
It's worth noting that LinkedIn's full list of 25 companies has a strong emphasis on industries such as banking, finance, technology, and consulting, which could suggest that there are more career-growth opportunities within these fields than others.
LinkedIn Top Companies 2023
The full list of LinkedIn Top Companies 2023 looks like this:
- Mastercard
- TD Bank
- Info-Tech Research Group
- Scotiabank
- Amazon
- CIBC
- Veeva Systems
- Citi
- Desjardins
- SAP
- Deloitte
- BMO
- Unity
- Cognizant
- Workday
- Boston Consulting Group
- Slalom
- EY
- Kyndryl
- Gallagher
- Morgan Stanley
- Procter & Gamble
- Google Canada
- McKinsey & Company
- Citco
So if you are thinking of switching things up, you now know where to look!
Meanwhile, a couple of other big-name companies are currently hiring across Canada — from Canada Post to Home Depot — and they offer great benefits, too.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.