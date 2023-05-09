These Remote Jobs Are Hiring In Alberta Right Now & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
Work from home just in time for the summer! ☀️
Sick of the morning commute? There are a ton of companies in Alberta hiring for remote jobs right now and you could trade in the office for one of these roles just in time for summer.
There are remote roles in everything from IT to customer support and a lot of them don't even require a degree to apply either.
If you're ready to spend your summer working outdoors, these are just some of the remote jobs you could apply for in Alberta.
Software Developer
Company: Verge Ag
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: This agriculture tech company is looking for someone with developer experience to design and write well-structured and easily maintainable code. If you have two years of technical education and three years of experience in the field, you could be a perfect fit for this remote job.
Customer Solution Specialist
Company: Rogers Communications
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got customer service experience and you're keen to help others, this role could be for you. You would be connecting with customers, getting to know their needs and offering customized solutions based on those. You'll need to be able to collaborate with team members and other departments across the business.
IT Support Specialist
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll be assisting with IT infrastructure such as equipment, servers and connectivity. You'll also need to be able to support team members with IT issues such as hardware and software, phones and mobile devices. You'll need at least five years of experience in a similar role and a great knowledge of networks and operating systems.
Manager, Learning Technology & Effectiveness
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You would be in charge of learning technology for the company including internal learning management systems and those for service partners. You'll need at least three years of experience in leadership and five years of experience with learning systems to apply.
Corporate Account Representative
Company: Canon Canada
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: This role is all about building new accounts and working with established ones so building relationships is key. If you're self-motivated and a great salesperson, this role could be a great fit for this remote job,