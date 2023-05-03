Flair Airlines Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Calgary Right Now & Some Don't Require A Degree
The airline is creating a new base in the city.
If you're looking for a new career with some travel perks, Flair Airlines is looking to expand its team in Calgary and they're hiring for so many jobs in the city right now.
In a press release, the low-fare airline announced it's establishing a new base in Calgary with almost 150 new jobs being created in the city for pilots, flight crew and ground staff by July 2023.
However, the airline is already hiring for a lot of jobs in the city in everything from inflight operations to flight deck training and a lot of them don't require a degree.
They also have some pretty great benefits including medical and dental benefits, life insurance and a staff travel program.
Maintenance Controller
Who Should Apply: You would be ensuring that all Flair planes are maintained and airworthy and communicating any status changes. You'll also be a central contact for the operational crew, dispatch and maintenance teams. While you don't need a degree to apply, you'll need a high school diploma or equivalent and you'll need to hold a Transport Canada AME with M2 license.
Manager, Inflight Operations - West
Who Should Apply: If you've already got three years of flight attendant experience as well as management, you could be perfect for this role. You would be managing onboard service and flight attendant operational performance to make sure customer service is on point. You'd also be carrying administrative duties to support the inflight team. You don't need a degree to apply.
Director, Operational Delivery
Who Should Apply: You will need to be able to drive excellent operational performance against operational targets through management and leadership. You'll need a degree in business admin or commerce to apply as well as 10 years of experience in airline operational management.
Legal and Board Manager
Who Should Apply: This role is all about supporting the Legal Department and the Board of Directors efficiently and effectively. While it's a hybrid role, you'll need to be able to attend meetings in Calgary. You'll need at least five years of experience supporting a corporate secretarial function and having a paralegal diploma would be an asset.
Flight Deck Training Planner
Who Should Apply: You'll be responsible for providing and maintaining pilot training requirements for students and instructors. You will also need to book and manage vendors for simulators, classrooms, cabin trainers and more and support with training disruption recovery and tracking costs. You'll need a high school or GED equivalent to apply.
Technical Product Manager
Who Should Apply: If you've got a postgraduate university degree in business or technology and at least five years of experience in product leadership, you could apply for this role. You would be providing strategic direction for business projects and technical product roadmaps. You would also be monitoring the progress of each project.