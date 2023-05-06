CBSA Is Looking To Hire People For Various Positions Across Canada That Pay Up To $70,000
There's a possibility that you could have a remote or hybrid work arrangement.
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs are available across the country and you could have a remote or hybrid work arrangement.
With these government of Canada jobs, the federal law enforcement agency is looking to hire people for various positions in the real property department including project officers and material management officers.
Real property management and material management employees with CBSA manage a portfolio that spans different industries in Canada.
The workers supply real estate services and goods each year to support programs including fleet renewal, the maintenance, renovation and replacement of land border ports of entry, and projects at airports, international toll bridges and more.
For these positions, the CBSA salary ranges from $65,547 to $70,622 a year.
Flexible work arrangements like a compressed work week, telework and hybrid work are possible depending on the job duties of the position.
CBSA shared that the positions being hired for right now are at various offices across the country and require a minimum of two days a week in the office.
If you want to get the job, you need to have a high school diploma or a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Other requirements include experience working on real property projects, experience working on material management projects, experience analyzing options and identifying solutions, experience providing advice and guidance, and experience monitoring and tracking project timelines.
You also need to be able to work overtime and able to travel within Canada or to the U.S. for one-week periods.
If you're selected through this process, you'll be placed in a pool of candidates that can be accessed by CBSA hiring managers to staff positions.
You can submit an application only for these government of Canada jobs until May 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
