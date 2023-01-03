The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $121K
These government jobs pay the big bucks! 💰
If you're passionate about Alberta and looking to take a new step in your career, the Government of Alberta is hiring for many jobs right now and you could earn up to $121,000.
The province is looking to hire everything from aquatic scientists to engineers with job salaries starting at $70,000 and going right up to triple figures.
These jobs are worth applying for if you're keen to start the new year with a bit more cash.
Aquatic Scientist
Salary: $91,534 to $121,502 a year
Location: Calgary or Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You would be working on research on chemical, physical and biological characteristics of lentic (lakes and reservoir) systems in Alberta. You'll need to have a Ph.D. in a relevant field and plenty of experience under your belt to apply.
Senior FOIP Advisor
Salary: $70,028 to $91,534 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: This role is all about working with others across the government to handle information requests and making sure there is compliance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. Responsibilities include responding to FOIP requests and providing advice and recommendations on privacy and access matters.
Wildlife Biologist
Salary: $74,492 to $96,212 a year
Location: Grande Prairie or Peace River
Who Should Apply: The government is hiring for two biologist positions to help develop reports and recommendations for significant wildlife issues in the province. You'll need a degree in biology or a relevant field and four years of experience to apply.
Program Budget Supervisor
Salary: $74,731 to $98,150 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you've got accounting experience, this role could be perfect for you. You'll be budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting for Disaster Recovery Programs to help residents, communities and businesses recover from emergencies.
LR Senior Policy Analyst
Salary: $70,029 to $91,534 a year
Location: Calgary
Who Should Apply: You would be reviewing and evaluating labour relations policy and legislation to ensure it's up to date and fair. You'll also need a degree and a strong knowledge of labour relations in the province.
Civil & Environmental Engineer
Salary: $78,486 to $108,671 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: This role involves conducting design reviews for site development for new projects, upgrades and repair work as well as managing consultants. Candidates need to have a degree in civil engineering to apply.