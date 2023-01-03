Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canada jobs

The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $121K

These government jobs pay the big bucks! 💰

Calgary Staff Writer
The Alberta Legislature.

The Alberta Legislature.

Robert Szymanski | Dreamstime

If you're passionate about Alberta and looking to take a new step in your career, the Government of Alberta is hiring for many jobs right now and you could earn up to $121,000.

The province is looking to hire everything from aquatic scientists to engineers with job salaries starting at $70,000 and going right up to triple figures.

These jobs are worth applying for if you're keen to start the new year with a bit more cash.

Aquatic Scientist

Salary: $91,534 to $121,502 a year

Location: Calgary or Edmonton

Who Should Apply: You would be working on research on chemical, physical and biological characteristics of lentic (lakes and reservoir) systems in Alberta. You'll need to have a Ph.D. in a relevant field and plenty of experience under your belt to apply.

Apply Here


Senior FOIP Advisor

Salary: $70,028 to $91,534 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: This role is all about working with others across the government to handle information requests and making sure there is compliance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. Responsibilities include responding to FOIP requests and providing advice and recommendations on privacy and access matters.

Apply Here


Wildlife Biologist

Salary: $74,492 to $96,212 a year

Location: Grande Prairie or Peace River

Who Should Apply: The government is hiring for two biologist positions to help develop reports and recommendations for significant wildlife issues in the province. You'll need a degree in biology or a relevant field and four years of experience to apply.

Apply Here


Program Budget Supervisor

Salary: $74,731 to $98,150 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: If you've got accounting experience, this role could be perfect for you. You'll be budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting for Disaster Recovery Programs to help residents, communities and businesses recover from emergencies.

Apply Here


LR Senior Policy Analyst

Salary: $70,029 to $91,534 a year

Location: Calgary

Who Should Apply: You would be reviewing and evaluating labour relations policy and legislation to ensure it's up to date and fair. You'll also need a degree and a strong knowledge of labour relations in the province.

Apply Here


Civil & Environmental Engineer

Salary: $78,486 to $108,671 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: This role involves conducting design reviews for site development for new projects, upgrades and repair work as well as managing consultants. Candidates need to have a degree in civil engineering to apply.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You

Loading...