The City Of Edmonton Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Over $100K
Your dream job could be right in the city!
Job hunting can be a pretty grim task, but if you're looking to secure your next role, the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs, and a lot of them will pay you over $100,000.
The City of Edmonton is hiring in areas including supply chain and communications, plus these jobs come with a pretty nice paycheque too!
If you're looking to get yourself a new role for the new year ahead, these are just some of the City of Edmonton jobs you can apply for right now.
Equity and Workplace Harassment Consultant
Salary: $72,971 to $115,010 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone who's passionate about creating safe workspaces. You'll be an expert in issues related to workplace harassment, discrimination and equity, and investigating any complaints. You'll also need a degree in social sciences and at least five years of experience.
Department Contract Specialist
Salary: $87,488 to $109,951 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree and experience in a supply chain-focused role, this could be the perfect job. You'll be managing contract processes from beginning to end and working alongside a lot of city branches.
Senior Protocol and Council Services Advisor
Salary: $91,865 to $115,451 a year
Who Should Apply: This job is suited to someone who is great at building relationships and is passionate about Edmonton. You would be responsible for building the reputation, image and attributes of Edmonton to local, national and international audiences.
Senior Business Analyst
Salary: $90,462 to $114,303 a year
Who Should Apply: This role is all about reviewing and helping improve the City's services, programs, operations and processes by collecting, analyzing and reporting on information. You'll need a degree in business administration or another related field to apply.
Project Engineer
Salary: $74,475 to $106,394 a year
Who Should Apply: The city is hiring for two roles in its Fleet and Facilities Services branch and you'll need an engineering degree to apply. Both roles involve project management, equipment inspection, design and analyses.
Communications Advisor
Salary: $85,616 to $107,882 a year
Who Should Apply: If you're a talented communicator, this role could be a great fit. You'll be developing and leading communications plans and helping to identify potential issues and responding to media enquiries.