ChatGPT Ranked The Top Jobs You Can Get Without A Degree & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K
They're hiring in the U.S. & Canada 🙌
Inflation is putting the squeeze on everyone these days, and that might have you re-thinking your career and whether you can earn more in a different job.
But do you need a college or university degree to make the switch to a high-paying job?
We're here to tell you that you don't need that extra piece of paper to land a good salary in the U.S. or Canada in 2023. You just need to open your mind to different career possibilities, and that's where ChatGPT comes in.
We asked the internet-trained chatbot to break down some of the highest-paying jobs you can get without a college or university degree, and some of the top gigs could earn you over $100,000 per year.
"It's important to note that these jobs may have specific requirements, such as specialized training or certifications, and may not be available in all locations," the bot points out. "Additionally, salaries may vary depending on the industry and location."
Here are the top five jobs you can get without a pricey post-secondary education, according to ChatGPT.
Commercial pilot
Becoming a pilot is a dream job for many, and while it does take training, you don't necessarily have to go the university to become one.
"Commercial pilots fly planes for a variety of industries, such as transporting people or cargo," ChatGPT writes. "They typically need a high school diploma and a commercial pilot's license, which requires flight training and hours of experience."
The median annual wage for a commercial pilot in the U.S. in 2021 was $99,640, according to the BLS.
A pilot's salary in Canada can range widely, but the average is about CA$105,000 if you're working for an Airline like Air Canada, according to Glassdoor.
Air traffic controller
If you want a job in aviation but you'd prefer to keep your feet on solid ground, air traffic controller might be the gig for you.
"Air traffic controllers monitor and direct aircraft to ensure they are flying safely and efficiently," ChatGPT says. "This job typically requires specialized training and certification, but not a college degree."
Training to become an air traffic controller can take years, but you can actually get paid to learn on the job instead of shelling out for a degree.
The median annual salary for an air traffic controller in the U.S. was $129,750 in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
In Canada, you can earn CA $84,000 to $170,000, depending on what type of role you go for.
Elevator installer and repairer
Have you ever thought about getting in on the ground floor of an elevator repair business? It's a career with plenty of room for moving up.
OK so those are terrible jokes, but ChatGPT does suggest that there are high-paying jobs to be had as an elevator installer, especially with so many condos going up around cities these days.
"Elevator installers and repairers install, maintain, and repair elevators, escalators, and other equipment in buildings," ChatGPT says. "This job typically requires a high school diploma and an apprenticeship or on-the-job training."
The median wage for this role in the U.S. was $97,860 in 2021, according to the BLS.
Elevator mechanics in Canada make a median salary of about CA$94,000.
Nuclear power reactor operator
"Nuclear power reactor operators control nuclear reactors in power plants to generate electricity," ChatGPT explains. "This job typically requires a high school diploma and extensive on-the-job training, including both classroom and hands-on experience."
Some of these jobs might still require a degree, although it seems to depend on where you want to work.
Nuclear reactor operators earn a median salary of CA$83,200 to $89,000 in Canada, depending on where you work. Workers in the same role earn a median salary of $104,260 in the U.S., according to the BLS.
Transportation, storage and distribution manager
Are you super organized? You might fit in well as a transportation, storage and distribution manager.
"Transportation, storage, and distribution managers oversee the logistical operations of companies that transport goods, such as shipping or trucking companies," ChatGPT says. "This job typically requires a high school diploma and years of experience in the industry."
The median U.S. annual salary for this job was $98,230 in 2021, according to the BLS. The median wage for someone in a similar role in Ontario, Canada is CA$99,000.