The City of Mississauga Is Hiring & These 6 Jobs Pay Over $100K Per Year

You could make up to $145K.

Looking for a new job? The city of Mississauga is hiring for a bunch of positions and some pay over $100,000 per year. Of course, you'll need some education and experience with salaries like these, but you never know what you could qualify for.

Here are six jobs with six-figure salaries that are currently available.

Capital Project Manager

Salary: $109,154 to $145,540

Company: City of Mississauga

Who Should Apply: The city is looking for someone with "strong project management, vendor management, and procurement, design, [and] communication" to join the team. Qualifications include a degree in Civil Engineering and at least seven years of related experience.

Apply Here

Equipment Technician

Salary: $92,672 to $ 109,026

Company: City of Mississauga

Who Should Apply: If you have a background in technology and can work independently then you may want to check out this position. You'll have to "maintain, repair and calibrate respiratory protective equipment" and "conduct warranty and non-warranty repairs."

Apply Here

SAP Payroll Specialist

Salary: $83,485 to $111,315

Company: City of Mississauga

Who Should Apply: This position requires you to "provide professional technical and functional expertise in areas of technology, processes, [and] operating procedures" and candidates should have "post-secondary education in the field of Human Resources Management, IT, Business or in a related discipline."

Apply Here

Project Leader - Realty Services

Salary: $83,485 to $111,315

Company: City of Mississauga

Who Should Apply: If you have qualifications from a "recognized Real Estate designation program" and good communication skills this could be the job for you. Other skills include computer literacy and analysis skills.

Apply Here

Supervisor, Capital Acquisition 

Salary: $91,294 to $121,725

Company: City of Mississauga

Who Should Apply: This role includes duties like budgeting and carrying out cost estimates. You'll need a university degree in a designated field and at least five to seven years of experience.

Apply Here

Supervisor of Infrastructure Systems

Salary: $91,294 to $121,725

Company: City of Mississauga

Who Should Apply: The city is looking for someone to "supervise various infrastructure projects as well as ad-hoc requests and emergency technical issues." Qualifications include a "post-secondary degree/diploma in Computer Science or related discipline" and at least seven years of experience.

Apply Here

