The City of Mississauga Is Hiring & These 6 Jobs Pay Over $100K Per Year
You could make up to $145K.
Looking for a new job? The city of Mississauga is hiring for a bunch of positions and some pay over $100,000 per year. Of course, you'll need some education and experience with salaries like these, but you never know what you could qualify for.
Here are six jobs with six-figure salaries that are currently available.
Capital Project Manager
Salary: $109,154 to $145,540
Company: City of Mississauga
Who Should Apply: The city is looking for someone with "strong project management, vendor management, and procurement, design, [and] communication" to join the team. Qualifications include a degree in Civil Engineering and at least seven years of related experience.
Equipment Technician
Salary: $92,672 to $ 109,026
Company: City of Mississauga
Who Should Apply: If you have a background in technology and can work independently then you may want to check out this position. You'll have to "maintain, repair and calibrate respiratory protective equipment" and "conduct warranty and non-warranty repairs."
SAP Payroll Specialist
Salary: $83,485 to $111,315
Company: City of Mississauga
Who Should Apply: This position requires you to "provide professional technical and functional expertise in areas of technology, processes, [and] operating procedures" and candidates should have "post-secondary education in the field of Human Resources Management, IT, Business or in a related discipline."
Project Leader - Realty Services
Salary: $83,485 to $111,315
Company: City of Mississauga
Who Should Apply: If you have qualifications from a "recognized Real Estate designation program" and good communication skills this could be the job for you. Other skills include computer literacy and analysis skills.
Supervisor, Capital Acquisition
Salary: $91,294 to $121,725
Company: City of Mississauga
Who Should Apply: This role includes duties like budgeting and carrying out cost estimates. You'll need a university degree in a designated field and at least five to seven years of experience.
Supervisor of Infrastructure Systems
Salary: $91,294 to $121,725
Company: City of Mississauga
Who Should Apply: The city is looking for someone to "supervise various infrastructure projects as well as ad-hoc requests and emergency technical issues." Qualifications include a "post-secondary degree/diploma in Computer Science or related discipline" and at least seven years of experience.