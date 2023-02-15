Tim Hortons Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $125K
That's a lot of double-doubles.
Landing a job at Tim Hortons is many Ontarians' first introduction to the workforce.
Every year, thousands of students submit their CVs to the beloved franchise hoping to secure part-time work, and score free hot drinks while they're at it.
Plus, the company's pay scale only gets more intriguing after high school.
In fact, you can earn over $100K a year working for Tim Hortons right now. You just have to secure one of the following positions:
Full Time Management
Salary: $42,590 to $125,425 a year
Who Should Apply: Applicants need 3 to 5 years of food industry experience and a willingness to work during evening hours.
Those who land the gig are granted access to extended health care programs.
Supervisor
Salary: $16 to $17 an hour
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have customer service experience and be capable of lifting 45 pounds.
Previous experience in Quick Service is also big plus.
Full Time Team Member
Salary: $31,200 a year
Who Should Apply: Individuals with personalities that are well-suited for customer facing roles who are willing to work daytime and evening shifts.
Anyone hired for this position will receive dental and vision benefits.
Distribution Team Member
Salary: $24 an hour
Who Should Apply: Individuals with prior experience working in a fast-paced and physically demanding occupation are preferred.
Candidates must possess a strong attention to detail and the ability to lift objects weighing up to 50 pounds.
Baker
Salary: $16 to $17 an hour
Who Should Apply: People with previous experience monitoring food quality and customer satisfaction.
Applicants should also exhibit strong decision-making skills.
Warehouse Picker
Salary: $24.13 to $27.37 an hour
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have at least one year of experience working in a physically demanding and fast-paced role.
Knowledge of using a Powered Pallet Truck is beneficial. However, it's not mandatory and training is offer to those who need it.
AZ Local Delivery Driver
Salary: $30 to $33.70 an hour
Who Should Apply: Those who possess a valid AZ driver's license and have a minimum of 1 year of experience operating AZ vehicles.
A clean driver's record and CVOR are also required.
