Tim Hortons Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $125K

That's a lot of double-doubles.

Toronto Staff Writer
Landing a job at Tim Hortons is many Ontarians' first introduction to the workforce.

Every year, thousands of students submit their CVs to the beloved franchise hoping to secure part-time work, and score free hot drinks while they're at it.

Plus, the company's pay scale only gets more intriguing after high school.

In fact, you can earn over $100K a year working for Tim Hortons right now. You just have to secure one of the following positions:

Full Time Management

Salary: $42,590 to $125,425 a year

Who Should Apply: Applicants need 3 to 5 years of food industry experience and a willingness to work during evening hours.

Those who land the gig are granted access to extended health care programs.

Apply Here

Supervisor

Salary: $16 to $17 an hour

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have customer service experience and be capable of lifting 45 pounds.

Previous experience in Quick Service is also big plus.

Apply Here

Full Time Team Member

Salary: $31,200 a year

Who Should Apply: Individuals with personalities that are well-suited for customer facing roles who are willing to work daytime and evening shifts.

Anyone hired for this position will receive dental and vision benefits.

Apply Here

Distribution Team Member

Salary: $24 an hour

Who Should Apply: Individuals with prior experience working in a fast-paced and physically demanding occupation are preferred.

Candidates must possess a strong attention to detail and the ability to lift objects weighing up to 50 pounds.

Apply Here

Baker

Salary: $16 to $17 an hour

Who Should Apply: People with previous experience monitoring food quality and customer satisfaction.

Applicants should also exhibit strong decision-making skills.

Apply Here

Warehouse Picker

Salary: $24.13 to $27.37 an hour

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have at least one year of experience working in a physically demanding and fast-paced role.

Knowledge of using a Powered Pallet Truck is beneficial. However, it's not mandatory and training is offer to those who need it.

Apply Here

AZ Local Delivery Driver

Salary: $30 to $33.70 an hour

Who Should Apply: Those who possess a valid AZ driver's license and have a minimum of 1 year of experience operating AZ vehicles.

A clean driver's record and CVOR are also required.

Apply Here

