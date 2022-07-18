A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay Hockey Families Up To $2,250 To Be In A Tim Hortons Ad
Turn your family tradition into some bank.
Does your family participate in the decades-old Canadian ritual of grabbing Tim Hortons before or after driving the kids to hockey? Well then, this Toronto casting call is your chance to be a star.
OK, maybe not a star, but Groundglass Casting is looking for parents, between the ages of 35 and 55, with one or two kids between 8 and 16 years old to appear in an upcoming commercial for the iconic coffee brand.
The job requires absolutely no acting experience. Fathers, leave your De Niro impressions at home, please.
However, it will involve some travel, as the ad is set to film in Rimouski, Quebec.
Already spent all your vacation money for the year? No sweat, all travel and accommodation fees will be covered by the company.
The job, although minimal in its requirements, does ask you and your family to be eligible to work in Canada and be fully vaccinated.
Those shortlisted for the project will need to be available for an online interview on August 8, as well as a wardrobe appointment and mandatory COVID-19 test between August 10 to 14.
The commercial is currently slated to shoot on August 15, 2022.
So, what kind of haul can you expect?
If you and the fam jam are cast, you will each receive a total of $150 for the wardrobe and COVID-19 test appointment and $750 for the day of filming.
"If your footage is in the final commercial, you will receive $1,000 plus an additional $500 if the footage is used on the online commercial," the call states.
Tim Hortons Commercial
Salary: $750 to $2,250
Company: Groundglass Casting.
Who Should Apply: Families who have a tradition of hitting up Tim Hortons before or after hockey games.