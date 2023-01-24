Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Travel Company Commercial Is Casting Sisters In Toronto & You Can Make Up To $7K To Get Away

Toronto Staff Writer
If you and your siblings are looking for a new adventure but can't afford to travel this year, this casting call could be your golden ticket.

Groundglass Casting is looking to cast "real sisters," ages 22 to 40, based in the Greater Toronto Area, to appear in an upcoming travel company commercial.

Individuals chosen by the agency will be paid between $1,700 to $7,000 each to travel to Mexico and Thailand. Best part? All fees and accommodations will be covered.

"We're seeking three sisters (or two sisters and a close cousin/friend who's like a sister) who love travelling!" an excerpt from the call reads.

Those looking to participate will need to have a valid passport that expires after July 2023.

"If your passport is not valid, you will need to apply for a rush passport if selected," the agency adds.

Shortlisted applicants will be notified by January 26, 2023, and must be available for a Zoom interview with the director on January 27.

You and your siblings will also need to attend a brief wardrobe appointment sometime in February or March and be available to film in Thailand on March 7 and in Mexico sometime between March 8 to 12.

Each participant will receive $75 for their wardrobe fitting, $350 per travel day, and $500 per day of filming.

However, if your footage makes it into the final commercial, you will receive an additional $5,250.

It's worth noting that only one member of your group needs to submit an application, so make sure you talk amongst yourselves before applying.

Project Destination

Salary: $1,700 to $7,000

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Real sisters who are comfortable being filmed and love to travel.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

