A Travel Company Commercial Is Casting Sisters In Toronto & You Can Make Up To $7K To Get Away
The work-to-perks ratio is unreal.
If you and your siblings are looking for a new adventure but can't afford to travel this year, this casting call could be your golden ticket.
Groundglass Casting is looking to cast "real sisters," ages 22 to 40, based in the Greater Toronto Area, to appear in an upcoming travel company commercial.
Individuals chosen by the agency will be paid between $1,700 to $7,000 each to travel to Mexico and Thailand. Best part? All fees and accommodations will be covered.
"We're seeking three sisters (or two sisters and a close cousin/friend who's like a sister) who love travelling!" an excerpt from the call reads.
Those looking to participate will need to have a valid passport that expires after July 2023.
"If your passport is not valid, you will need to apply for a rush passport if selected," the agency adds.
Shortlisted applicants will be notified by January 26, 2023, and must be available for a Zoom interview with the director on January 27.
You and your siblings will also need to attend a brief wardrobe appointment sometime in February or March and be available to film in Thailand on March 7 and in Mexico sometime between March 8 to 12.
Each participant will receive $75 for their wardrobe fitting, $350 per travel day, and $500 per day of filming.
However, if your footage makes it into the final commercial, you will receive an additional $5,250.
It's worth noting that only one member of your group needs to submit an application, so make sure you talk amongst yourselves before applying.
Project Destination
Salary: $1,700 to $7,000
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Real sisters who are comfortable being filmed and love to travel.
