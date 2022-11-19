Maya Rudolph Loved Being 'Nasty' In 'Disenchanted' & That Made The Hard Parts Worth It
Maya Rudolph may be the queen of comedy, but her role in Disenchanted shows a different side of the actress as she gets to explore a darker character in the sequel to the beloved Enchanted film.
Rudolph is a new addition to the cast but has no problem fitting right in as the scheming Malvina Monroe.
"The hardest and best part I think was the musical choreographed component, the musical number, which was the best part, and it was the most challenging, it was the most I trained for," she told Narcity in an interview.
Rudolph's character is introduced in the film after Giselle, played by Amy Adams, moves to the new city of Monroeville.
Malvina Monroe is a local real estate agent and queen bee who becomes even nastier once a spell is cast on the town.
While she loved playing Malvina, Rudolph says the musical components did present some challenges, though it was nothing that she couldn't handle.
"It was physically exhausting. Dancing in heels is not something I do on a regular basis. Dancing in a corset is not something I do, singing in a corset is not something I've ever done. Singing with Amy Adams in a corset, in a gown."
"I tripped, I fell, I slid, but it was so gratifying and so fun and so exciting," she continued. "It was that thing you feel like, 'oh this is why I like doing this.' It was well, well worth it and I would do it again."
As for preparing for the role, Rudolph looked back at other well-known Disney villains for some inspiration.
"It's an amalgam of many evil ladies. There's some evil queen in there, there's definitely some Cruella in there," said.
"Then who's the [...] one from The Little Mermaid?" she turned and asked her fellow cast members, Amy Adams and Gabriella Baldacchino.
Ursula, they told her.
"Yeah, she nasty. The nastier the better. I was drawing from nasty and it's really, really fun."
Rudolph and Adams star in the film alongside Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Gabriella Baldacchino and Idina Menzel.
Disenchanted is now available on Disney+.