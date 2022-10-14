9 Magical Castles In BC That You Can Visit To Feel Like A Disney Princess
These are so enchanting! 🏰
Believe it or not, there are loads of magical castles to visit in B.C. and they make the perfect road trip destinations from Vancouver.
If your childhood dream was to feel like a Disney princess, these castles in the province might just help you achieve that goal.
From enchanted forests to a place where a member of the Royal Family has stayed, there are more than a few charming locations to spot a castle that looks like it's been plucked right out of a fairytale.
Craigdarroch Castle
Victoria, B.C. is home to many castles and this one looks like it could have been plucked out of a Disney movie. The cobblestone walls and unique floors make for one of the most photo-worthy backdrops you'll ever see.
Hatley Castle
If you've ever dreamed of feeling like a Disney princess, this is one castle you'll surely want to visit. The Hatley castle is in Colwood, B.C., gives off all of the fairytale vibes and it even hosts weddings, according to its website.
This would be the ultimate location to host a Disney fairytale wedding.
Fairmont Vancouver
This hotel located in Vancouver is the perfect castle to visit in the city. If you don't want to travel too far you can still get a glimpse of that princess lifestyle, close by.
The exterior of the building was even used in the show, The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody!
Castle Fun Park
This amusement park has a castle that looks so similar to the one in Disney's Sleeping Beauty. If you're looking to see a stunning castle and get some mini golf fun in while you're at it, this spot in Abbotsford is the place to go.
Fairmont Empress
The Fairmont Empress in Victoria, B.C. is an iconic old hotel that looks just like a giant castle. Even a member of the Royal Family has stayed there in the past.
"The Empress Hotel has also been a popular choice for the reigning Queen; she’s visited us at least once every decade," according to the hotel's website.
Iona Building
The Iona building is totally magical and if you happen to attend the University of British Columbia, this is so easy to get to. According to its website, "this building is home to the UBC School of Economics."
What an enchanting spot to capture a graduation photo!
Government House
The Government House in Victoria, B.C. is a castle that looks like it's from one of the spookier scenes in a Disney princess movie.
You can even explore this historical building through a free Scavenger Hunt map.
The Enchanted Forest Castle
The Enchanted Forest is a great place to stop on your next road trip through Revelstoke, B.C. and see a decorative castle!
The forest also has over 350 unique handcrafted fairy-tale figurines, dungeons and even B.C.'s tallest tree house, according to the forest's website.
The Castle on Savary
This gingerbread-like castle is an actual place on Savary Island that you can stay in. In the summer, you can rent this entire home for $600 per night, so if you can gather a bunch of friends, this could be the ultimate fairytale getaway.
The castle's website also said that prices are reduced in the winter season.