6 BC Ferries Getaways From Vancouver That Are Still Stunning In The Winter (PHOTOS)
You can escape the snow in some of these spots!
The chill of winter has set in and most weekends now are spent curled up on the sofa, but there's still lots of way to get out and enjoy the season — despite the bone-chilling rainy days and lack of sun.
BC Ferries can sweep you away to a beautiful winter getaway, so you can get a change of pace and some beautiful views while you're at it. It might not be the ideal weather for sitting out on the ferry deck, but you can look out the window during your journey and watch you pass by all the tiny islands, gliding along the ocean.
These BC Ferries trips can take you to relaxing oases, some tucked away on little islands or nestles within small towns. A ski day or winter hike can be fun for some, but a getaway spent at a spa or wandering around a new city is a different kind of fun (and one that involves less sweat).
By the end of your getaway you'll sail home feeling rejuvenated, and ready to take on the rest of the season.
Victoria
Ferry length: 1 hour and 35 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This is a pretty easy and direct ferry route, so ideal for anyone who wants a quick weekend retreat in a new city. A trip to Vancouver Island can be especially rejuvenating, as you leave some of your worries behind for a short while.
You can try out new restaurants, visit local shops and cafes, and just wander around the stunning oceanside city. It's also a gateway to natural beauty, and you can take mini-trips out to nearby beaches, hikes, and parks.
If you really want to wind down you can stay at Oak Bay Beach Hotel and enjoy their luxurious spa. The hot pools there look out onto the ocean, so you can relax with the sound of the water as your soundtrack.
Pender Island
Ferry length: Depending on the sailing, it can take around 2 hours to over 4 hours.
Why You Need To Go: The oceanside hikes and hidden coves of this island are ripe for exploration. North and South Pender Island are connected by a bridge, so you can travel between them and see every nook and cranny of it. Summer is when tourists flock to this island, so you can enjoy a slower pace by visiting in the winter
While here you can stay at Poets Cove Resort & Spa, which is a stunning getaway destination on the island. You can wind down looking out on the ocean and enjoy the tranquil atmosphere of the surroundings.
Sunshine Coast
Ferry length: 40 minutes
Why You Need To Go: The name of this area alone will make you tempted to visit, and it lives up to it. While this spot is a part of the mainland of B.C., to access it you'll be taking the ferry, boat or a little plane. The BC Ferries trip from Horseshoe Bay is quick though, and you'll get beautiful mountain and ocean views on the way.
There are a ton of communities on the Sunshine Coast, each with its own kind of beauty and charm. You can spend a trip here road tripping between some of them, or simply set up in one of the breathtaking coastal communities.
There's an array of stays here, from luxurious retreats to cozy cabins nestled in the forest.
Bowen Island
Ferry length: 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: While it's fun to go on a multi-day adventure, it's not always doable. Bowen Island is the perfect option for a quick afternoon getaway. The speedy sailing time doesn't stop this place from feeling like a total retreat from the city.
You'll get all the views here from the ferry ride over to the stunning beaches and trails on the island. The small community is brimming with charm and will have you enjoying a slower pace of life in no time.
There are frequent departures to and from the island, making it easy to escape to here for a few hours or all day.
Galiano Island
Ferry length: 1 hour non-stop ferry.
Why You Need To Go: This Gulf Island is known for its stunning views, ancient forests, and unique sandstone formations. Even in the winter, this island's natural beauty will tempt you to go outdoors. Explore the hiking trails and beaches here, enjoying the crowd-free time of year. There are lots of local restaurants you can check out here too, so you can sit back and let someone else do the cooking.
For a real retreat, you can stay at Bodega Ridge, which has private cabins you can rent out. The beautiful cabins are set back in nature, where you can take in the island's beauty.
Ucluelet
Ferry length: 1 hour and 40 minute long ferry to Nanaimo (Departure Bay) and then a 2 hours and 30 minutes drive to Ucluelet.
Why You Need To Go: Take in this summer destination in all its off-season glory. Fewer people crowd the beaches and shops of this small town and the nearby popular spot of Tofino. While the sunshine might be gone storm season is rolling in, and with it a different type of scenic beauty.
You can watch the power of the ocean in full force as the waves crash up dramatically on the rocks along the shoreline here. Explore the rainforest and coastal trails here, soaking up every bit of the lush nature.
Surrounded by beauty, this is the perfect place to find some peace of mind, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
It's a longer trip since you have to tag on a long drive after the ferry ride, but it's worth all of the hours in the car. It doesn't hurt that the drive is also beautiful, and you'll zoom past endless views of towering trees, tranquil lakes, rolling mountains, and wide open ocean.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.