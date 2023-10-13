6 Breathtaking BC Ferries Rides You Can Take From Vancouver To Tiny Islands (PHOTOS)
Want to escape the city for a day? ⛴️
BC Ferries trips can take you away from the hustle and bustle of the city and out to the wide open ocean, ending at a tiny island where your problems can feel like they're a world away.
As the weather gets colder you probably want to soak up every bit of fall possible, and a quick getaway to an island near Vancouver on BC Ferries is the perfect way to do it.
The crisp fall air makes the perfect exploring weather. Take a day trip and walk around a new community, popping in at local shops or taking on a hike in the area. Or go for a relaxing weekend away to unwind before the holiday season kicks in.
One of the unique parts about living in Vancouver is the access to all the little islands off the coast, connected by BC Ferries. Depending on where you're headed you can leave from West Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal or the Tsawwassen ferry terminal in Delta.
While visiting them in the summer is its own type of fun — with beautiful beaches to spend the day at and stunning campsites where you can sleep beneath the stars — fall is a cozier vibe. Curl up at a cafe in one of the tiny towns, and enjoy the peacefulness that comes with escaping the big city for a while.
If that sounds like a dream come true, take your pick of these BC Ferries trips and get them in before the weather is even chillier.
Bowen island
Ferry length: 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This quick trip is perfect for anyone who wants a day trip away from Vancouver, without a lot of hassle. The ferry leaves from the Horseshoe Bay terminal regularly, and it's a fast yet beautiful ride over to Bowen Island.
Even though it's close it's like you can feel your worries washing away as the ferry glides through the water. You can look out on the mountains in the distance on the way and see all the other little islands spotting the water.
Once you get to Snug Cove you're welcomed by a beautiful harbour with some restaurants and shops. You can walk around the community checking out the local goodies, or explore some of the walking trails here. You can also bring a car and drive around, taking in the stunning coastline and scenery.
Saturna Island
Ferry length: 2 hours and 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: It's a journey to get to this place from the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, with a stop and a transfer on the way. Here you'll find scenic landscapes left and right though, perfect for anyone who needs their fill of natural beauty.
The Fog Alarm Building at East Point is especially picturesque, positioned right on the coast with long grass surrounding it that gently blows in the wind. This can be just one of your stops on this island though, on top of exploring the beaches, hiking up Mount Warburton Pike, and getting some local eats. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for wildlife here!
Salt Spring Island
Ferry length: Depending on the sailing, from 2 hours to 3 hours and 20 minutes.
Why You Need To Go: This is another longer journey that's worth the destination. This little island has farm stands scattered around on the sides of the road, adding to the special atmosphere of this place and offering some local goods you can buy to remember the trip with.
Go into the main community of Ganges and you'll find lots of stores and places to grab a bite to eat, or have a drink at Salt Spring Wild Cider nearby.
You can drive all around the island stopping in at galleries, lavender farms, and more here — so there's no fear of being bored on a visit to this spot. Like most places in B.C. it's also brimming with natural beauty waiting to be explored.
Pender Island
Ferry length: Depending on the sailing, from 2 hours to 4 hours and 40 minutes.
Why You Need To Go: You can wind down and relax on this island, especially with a visit to Poets Cove Resort & Spa. You can visit the spa at this resort and feel like you're at a faraway oasis, with a sparking ocean on one side and lush nature on the other.
Make sure to also check out the scenes around the island, from rolling hills and stretches of farmland to hidden coves on this island — you won't be disappointed.
Galiano Island
Ferry length: 55 minutes for the direct route.
Why You Need To Go: If you choose direct sailing you can get to this little island in an hour, from the Tsawwassen terminal. This is another Southern Gulf Island and offers up its own unique beauty and community that's worth visiting.
You can hike up Mount Galiano and get an unparalleled view of the surrounding islands, and then go back down to sea level to continue the adventure. Stroll along the rocky coastline, explore the sandstorm formations, or get a different perspective by kayaking around the shore.
This is a popular spot for visitors so there are lots of places to stay and eat, and if you go in the fall you can enjoy fewer crowds too.
Mayne Island
Ferry length: 1 hour and 10 minutes for the direct ferry.
Why You Need To Go: This small island packs a big punch, full of wildlife, charm, trails, and things to do. Take a tour of picturquese scenery all around the island, from the Georgina Point Lighthouse to Piggot Bay. You can sit by the ocean and listen to the sound of the waves and the birds, with the view of other islands as your backdrop.
Like most of these tiny islands, you can get a pretty magical view of the sunset from here if you pick the right spot. Wait for the sun to dip below the horizon at the Georgina Point Lighthouse and watch as the sky lights up with colour.