7 Charming Small Towns In BC That Will Take You Away To An Autumn Dreamland (PHOTOS)
Fall in love with these beautiful towns. 🍂
Cozy season is here, and it's the perfect time to hit the road in B.C. and explore all the beautiful nooks and crannies of the province. Small towns in B.C. come to life this time of year, surrounded by brilliant reds, yellows, and oranges.
While some might be sad to see summer weather go, autumn means pumpkin patches, apple picking, corn mazes and visits to wine country. It's the time of year that draws people away from the hustle and bustle of the city to nearby farms and smaller communities, so you can enjoy a slower pace of life and breathe in that crisp fall air.
British Columbia is one big province, so there's no shortage of options when it comes to getaways. Set sail on BC Ferries and get an oceanside retreat, or turn inland to explore the trademark West Coast mountains.
If you want some classic scenes of fall foliage or are just craving a weekend away from Vancouver — head to one of these charming small towns in B.C., that get even better as the weather turns colder.
Golden
The name of this little town says in all. You can watch the larch trees here turn the town truly golden, with views of mountains in the background.
When you think of a cozy fall cabin in the woods, this is probably the setting you're imagining. Natural beauty is everywhere in this small town, tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, Purcell and Selkirk Mountains. Fall here is all about getting outdoors to enjoy the view of changing trees and snow-tipped mountains.
With stunning national parks like Yoho nearby, you won't have a shortage of things to do here. Adventure is at your doorstep in this little town, so get ready.
Nelson
Nelson is technically a small city but has all the small-town vibes that you're probably craving this fall. With heritage buildings lining the streets, Nelson has an old-time charm that will make you feel like you're in an episode of Gilmore Girls. Stroll down the city's historic Baker St. and pop into local shops, or sit out on a patio to enjoy the crisp fall weather.
Set in the Southern Interior of the province, this is also the perfect place for anyone yearning for some adventure this season. The area has endless picturesque hiking trails to choose from, with views of lush forests, serene lakes, and rugged mountains.
If you want a small-town trip but don't want to give up the amenities of a city, this is the spot for you.
Whistler
@gibbonswhistler
The ones who get it, get it. #whistler #britishcolumbia #canada #traveltiktok #westcoast #mountains #fallaesthetic #foryoupage #fyp
Whistler isn't exactly a hidden gem, as one of the most well-known tourist attractions around, but it's popular for a reason.
The village is a go-to destination for skiers, but right before the season starts is also a great time to visit. The leaves are changing, lighting up the village with colour, and you can stroll around and get a view of the beautiful mountains.
There are amazing restaurants and shopping to keep you busy in town, or you can explore some of the trails that are all around. Or you can head to one of the picturesque lakes in Whistler and enjoy some peace and quiet away from the city.
Fort Langley
@anastas1ee
it’s your sign to go to Fort Langley this fall ✨ #gilmoregirls #gilmoregirlstown #gilmoregirlsaesthetic #fortlangley #fortlangleybc #autumnaesthetic #fallaesthetics #britishcolumbia #lowermainland
Striving for a Gilmore Girls aesthetic is a key part of the fall season, and Fort Langley is the place to find it.
This village, within the Township of Langley, is on the Fraser River and is brimming with beautiful trails, restaurants and local shops.
You can visit the local farmers market here on Saturdays, and bring home some freshly baked bread or desserts home with you. To really get in the fall mood you can visit the nearby Aldor Acres Family Farm and pick up some pumpkins.
This spot is less than an hour outside of Vancouver, making it the perfect day trip to get out of the city.
Ucluelet
This small community on Vancouver Island is often overlooked because of its popular neighbour, Tofino. While Tofino doesn't disappoint, Ucluelet offers its own kind of coastal beauty.
The less touristy area is just as stunning and is also full of local shops, restaurants, and breweries to visit. After a busier summer season, Ucluelet is quieter in the fall, offering a restful vacation opportunity.
Here you can just sit and take in the breathtaking ocean views and surround yourself with nature walking the Wild Pacific Trail.
If you want a restorative getaway in nature, this is the spot to go.
Oliver
This town in the Okanagan Valley is dubbed 'Canada's Wine Captial' so you know that you're in for some fun here. You can tour all the wineries in the area, tasting the vino and looking out at the scenic landscapes of this area.
Visiting this summer destination in the fall lets you beat the busy crowds, and get to stroll around the lush vineyards as the leaves change colour.
Take a tour of The District Wine Village, which is right out of a wine lover's dream, or opt for a different kind of drink at Howling Moon Craft Cider.
Sidney
This is another town on Vancouver Island, perfect for anyone looking for a BC Ferries getaway from Vancouver.
The idyllic seaside town is a short drive from Victoria and has its own vibrant downtown area. You can walk along the stretch of waterfront in town, stop at the local aquarium, or go for a stroll at one of the local parks here.
Visit the nearby Sea Cider Farm & Ciderhouse to get a tasty fall drink in a beautiful setting. They even have a Witch’s Broom cider to get you ready for the Halloween season.
This little town is the perfect spot for a slow-paced weekend away, where you can enjoy some views and explore.