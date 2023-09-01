9 BC Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape The City & Cozy Up This Fall (PHOTOS)
Fall is the perfect time for a dreamy getaway, where you can relax in nature and cozy up next to a toasty fireplace. B.C. has some beautiful cabins that are perfect just for that, ranging from mountain retreats to oceanside oases.
While saying farewell to the summer season is never fun, the arrival of golden trees and colourful leaves makes it a little more bearable at least. It's the ideal time to get out of the city for a mini-break, road-tripping past Canada's beautiful fall views along the way.
Grab your besties and head out for a group trip, or steal your special someone for a romantic trip away. Either way, these Airbnbs in B.C. promise some especially snug fall vibes, so get planning — your fall getaway awaits!
Blaeberry Chalet
Cabin in Golden, B.C.
Price: $224 per night
Location: Golden, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: You can breathe in the crisp fall air in the mountains at this little cabin, surrounded by peaceful nature.
The listing says that here you'll get a view of the Purcells in the front, and the Rockies in the back, which sounds like a pretty epic 360-degree Canadian scene.
Moosu Guest House and Spa
Airbnb in Nelson.
Price: $185 per night
Location: Nelson, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you want a more elevated getaway that still has a rustic feel, this might be the perfect spot for you.
After exploring the nearby area, you can warm up in the sauna or cedar hot tub, before relaxing by the fire inside. The cabin is tiny but well-designed, and ideal for a two-person getaway.
The bedroom also has floor-to-ceiling windows, so you can get a full look at the starry night sky before drifting off to sleep.
Wedge Mountain Cabin Whistler
Airbnb in Whistler, B.C.
Price: $162 per night
Location: Whistler, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Whistler is the perfect weekend getaway destination for all the Vancouverites out there looking for a quick escape from the city.
This little one-bedroom cabin is small, but puts you right in the heart of the action. Located near Garibaldi National Park, it's perfect for hikers who want to explore.
If you're not up for a workout you can also just head into Whistler Village. Strolling around the village and stopping into stores with the backdrop of the mountains is the perfect recipe for a great fall afternoon.
Jordan River Cabin
Airbnb cabin in Jordon River.
Price: $350 per night
Location: Jordan River
Why You Need To Go: You can take a ferry over to Vancouver Island to stay at this stunning cabin, which has massive windows that fill it with natural light, and modern yet warm decor.
The open-concept home is tucked away in the forest, and you can relax in the outdoor cedar hot tub to really connect with nature.
It's a bit pricey, but it sleeps four people so at least you can split the cost. This spot is in a remote location though, with limited WiFi and cell service, so be prepared to unplug.
Mountain Cabin in Heartland Acres
Airbnb in Golden.
Price: $162 per night
Location: Golden, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This fairytale-like cabin will make your Hallmark movie dreams come true.
It's surrounded by forest and mountains, and is about 20 minutes from the town of Golden.
The listing warns that this spot is in "bear country" though, so expect some wildlife sightings and go prepared!
Hitchings Hideaway
Log cabin rental in B.C.
Price: $248 per night
Location: Fraser Valley
Why You Need To Go: This is a classic log cabin, with loads of flannel to prove it!
This spot is close to Manning Park, which is perfect for all the outdoorsy people looking for some adventure during their getaway. Here, there are stunning hikes that will take you to epic waterfalls, or you can relax beside one of the lakes if it's warm enough.
After a long day hiking, why not settle down next to the fire with a good book in hand?
Oceanfront log cabin
Oceanfront Airbnb cabin in B.C.
Price: $211 per night
Location: Texada Island
Why You Need To Go: If you want to skip the mountains and head to the ocean, you can have your getaway at this little retreat by the water. This spot is right on the beach so you can drift off to the sound of waves.
This place also sleeps five people, so you can bring some friends and share the cost.
The Creeky Bunk
Airbnb in Roberts Creek, B.C.
Price: $105 per night
Location: Roberts Creek, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This tiny home is a good option for anyone looking for a cozy fall getaway on the cheaper side.
Three people can stay in this little bunk, which is only a two-minute walk from the beach. The listing says that the beach has "spectacular sunsets" to enjoy while you're there, which is a bonus.
Woodland cabin
Airbnb in Mount Currie.
Price: $295 per night
Location: Mount Currie, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This cabin is all-around magical, from the little fireplace and barrel sauna to the enchanting setting.
It's only a 12-minute drive from the stunning Joffre Lakes and there are a bunch of other beautiful trails in the area to enjoy.
If that's not for you, you can spend your entire stay curled up somewhere on the property, enjoying the peace and quiet.
The property has also got a five-star rating, which is always a reassuring perk.
Make sure to plan your trip soon, because these spots can get booked up quickly!
