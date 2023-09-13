This BC Airbnb Lets You Vacay In A Turquoise School Bus Surrounded By 'Stunning' Beaches
It's so cozy!
If you want to unwind surrounded by wilderness, this unique Airbnb in British Columbia is worth checking out.
In Sooke, this school bus-turned-cozy stay offers a charming retreat surrounded by stunning beaches, pristine forests and coastal hikes.
Nestled among towering evergreens, this Airbnb is an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
The listing features a 1969 school bus that was "lovingly converted" into a tiny house Airbnb with reclaimed and salvaged elements.
The Airbnb in Sooke, B.C.Miranda | Airbnb
The stay comes with all the comforts of home, including a "super comfy" queen-size bed, a kitchenette stocked with teas and coffee, and a stand-up shower.
The attached bathroom is described as an "outhouse fit for a queen," featuring a composting toilet and a sink with hot running water.
The bathroom.Miranda | Airbnb
While there's no Wi-Fi inside the bus (consider this the perfect opportunity to unplug), the owner notes that there is cell reception- as well as board games, books, art supplies and other things to occupy your time.
If you really need to get connected, you can also pick up a signal from the porch or the driveway.
The stay features a cute outdoor space with a covered deck, a BBQ, a fire pit, and a hammock in the trees where you can swing the day away.
The outdoor area of the Airbnb.Miranda | Airbnb
The Airbnb is located about 30 minutes from Victoria, just off of the Galloping Goose Trail, a picturesque multi-use 55-kilometre trail from Victoria to Sooke that's perfect for a long walk, longer hike or bike ride.
It's also located nearby the East Sooke Regional Park, where you'll find 50 kilometres of trails through forests, marshes and fields, a challenging 10-kilometre Coast Trail with magnificent scenery, beaches, bays and tide pools for exploring, as well as incredible views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Olympic Mountains.
Reservations start at $111 per night. Whether you're looking for a tranquil stay surrounded by nature or a base for wilderness adventures, it may be worth checking out this charming Airbnb.
