You Can Stay In A Massive Yurt In BC & It's Like A Trip To Middle Earth
If you love 'Lord of the Rings' this is for you.🧝
Calling all Lord of the Rings fans out there! There is an amazing Yurt Airbnb on Vancouver Island that looks just like a trip to Middle-Earth and it's one of the coolest stays you'll ever see.
This "Elderwood Yurt" has drawn inspiration from "Tolkien's Lord of the Rings," according to the Airbnb listing.
Elderwood Yurt.Tal And Nao | Airbnb
It's entirely covered in natural earth tones, exposed beams and large windows that will allow for some incredible views of the surrounding forest and sky.
Elderwood Yurt.Tal And Nao | Airbnb
Not only does the Yurt have a great ventilation system that allows for airflow in the summertime, but it will also keep you warm and cozy in Winter, with its gas fireplace.
Elderwood Yurt.Tal And Nao | Airbnb
Imagine cozying up with a good book and pretending to be transported to a scene from one of Tolkien's fantasy worlds in this Airbnb.
Elderwood Yurt.Tal And Nao | Airbnb
The Yurt also has its very own modern kitchen, so you can cook up a completely middle-earth-inspired dinner while you're at it.
Elderwood Yurt.Tal And Nao | Airbnb
Whether you are looking for a unique stay, or are just a massive fan of The Lord of the Rings, this Airbnb is definitely one you'll want to add to your bucket list.
Plus, it's actually affordable and is currently being rented out for $149 a night.
Elderwood Yurt
Elderwood Yurt.
Price: $149
Address: Courtenay, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is for all of The Lord of the Rings fans out there. It's inspired by the iconic fictional novels and is one of the most unique stays out there.