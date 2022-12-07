Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
bc airbnbs

This Huge House In Vancouver Is From Netflix's 'Firefly Lane' & You Can Rent It Out (PHOTOS)

It's not that expensive!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Cotton Cove Estate.

Cotton Cove Estate.

Silver | Airbnb

This luxury Airbnb in West Vancouver was used as the iconic mansion in Netflix's,Firefly Lane, and you can actually stay in it.

Cotton Cove Estate, which posed as Kate's waterfront mansion in the series, goes for $336 per night. Plus, it can hold up to 12 guests, so splitting the bill would actually make this stay relatively cheap.

The series has been filmed all over Vancouver and features some places like Lord Byng Secondary, Fort Langley, Per Se Social Corner, Alibi Room, Ovaltine Cafe, and of course, this sweet ocean-front pad in Vancouver.

Cotton Cove Estate.Cotton Cove Estate.Silver | Airbnb

It has six bedrooms, which includes nine beds, four and a half bathrooms, and a massive patio! Basically, it's the perfect place to host a getaway with friends and create some everlasting memories.

Cotton Cove Estate.Cotton Cove Estate.Silver | Airbnb

The entire property is nothing short of photo-worthy with panoramic ocean views, mountain views and gardens that will have you feeling like you've been transported to the English countryside.

Cotton Cove Estate.Cotton Cove Estate.Silver | Airbnb

Of course, there is also a ginormous pool to kick back and relax in.

Cotton Cove Estate.Cotton Cove Estate.Silver | Airbnb

Whether you are a fan of the show or are just looking for a stunning house to stay in, this luxe mansion might just do the trick.

Cotton Cove Estate

Cotton Cove Estate.

Cotton Cove Estate.

Silver | Airbnb

Price: $336 per night

Address: West Vancouver, BC

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...