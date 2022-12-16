'Firefly Lane' Was Filmed All Over Vancouver & You'll Probably Recognize These 6 Local Spots
You could create your own Firefly Lane self-guided tour!
Netflix's Firefly Lane,starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, was filmed all over Vancouver and there are more than a few local hot spots you'll probably recognize from the series.
Whether it be a hidden-gem cafe or a popular tourist destination, the show features so many places that you can visit for yourself in the city.
Firefly Lane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
So, why not create your very own FireflyLane self-guided tour and hit up a few of these local spots to pretend like you're a real character from the iconic Netflix series?
George Wainborn Park
This local park is the perfect spot to catch some greenery within the concrete jungle.
According to Netflix In Your Neighbourhood, a gazebo structure built in the park, specifically for the show, was "the setting for many life-changing moments and heartfelt conversations between Kate and Tully."
Alibi Room
This little family-run bar in Gastown was featured in episode five of Firefly Lane. In the episode, Tully and Kate meet up at the Alibi Room.
The bar has a great beer selection, plus, an array of share plates like poutine and wings.
Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver
This boutique hotel in downtown Vancouver posed as one of the backdrops in the Netflix series. The hotel has a stunning pool with glass window views of the city.
Vancouver Seawall
The Vancouver Seawall is an iconic spot to check out in the city, for both locals and tourists. It's no wonder Tully and Max took a flirtatious walk alongside it in episode five.
Ovaltine Cafe
This East Vancouver cafe and local hidden gem posed as Tully's mom's workplace in the series. It'd be hard to miss this cafe with its neon diner sign and retro vibes.
Stanley Park
Stanley Park is well-known among tourists and locals. The park has scenic views of the West Coast forest, the surrounding Pacific Ocean and local mountains. It's no surprise that it was chosen as one of the filming locations for Firefly Lane.