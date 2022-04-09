You Can Spend The Weekend On This Tiny Island Off The Coast Of BC & Sleep Inside A Yurt
It's a luxurious off-grid retreat!
If you're looking for a unique getaway this summer close to Vancouver, B.C., you can stay in a super cool yurt that is literally built right into the forest.
The yurt is located on a tiny island called Cortes Island in B.C. — which is close to Vancouver Island.
It's accessible by BC Ferries, it's an extremely secluded and off-grid getaway to try out and have a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Map of Cortes Island.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb
This unique Airbnb will help you make memories for life.
Yurt Airbnb on Cortes Island.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb
The Airbnb stay has all hand-made furniture inside which truly gives it living in the wilderness vibes.
You'll have to pause that Netflix show you're binging because this place is totally off-grid. Just because there's no wifi though, doesn't mean you can't have a comfortable weekend.
It's almost like a luxury camping experience because the Airbnb comes with a double bed, a fully functioning kitchen that includes water, and a wood-burning stove.
Inside yurt Airbnb on Cortes Island.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb
Plus, the yurt even has skylights — so you can view the stars all night long.
The bed, skylight and Inside of the yurt Airbnb.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb
Here you can really immerse yourself in nature to un-plug, re-charge your mental batteries and let all your worries wash away.
This Airbnb is something special — it'll be one to add to your bucket list of stays close to Vancouver for sure.
It also has a huge deck and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
Yurt Airbnb deck on Cortes Island.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb
The host even mentions in the description that you will often see adorable white-tailed deer passing by while staying here.
Deer by Airbnb.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb
Not to mention every morning you will wake up to the sound of nature and birds singing.
PADMA Yurt
Ocean views from Airbnb.
Price: $100 per night
Location: Cortes Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect off-grid retreat to unwind and relax while taking in some stunning nature views.