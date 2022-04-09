Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
airbnb

You Can Spend The Weekend On This Tiny Island Off The Coast Of BC & Sleep Inside A Yurt

It's a luxurious off-grid retreat!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Yurt Airbnb on Cortes Island.

Yurt Airbnb on Cortes Island.

Inga and Natasha | Airbnb

If you're looking for a unique getaway this summer close to Vancouver, B.C., you can stay in a super cool yurt that is literally built right into the forest.

The yurt is located on a tiny island called Cortes Island in B.C. — which is close to Vancouver Island.

It's accessible by BC Ferries, it's an extremely secluded and off-grid getaway to try out and have a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Map of Cortes Island.Map of Cortes Island.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb

This unique Airbnb will help you make memories for life.

Yurt Airbnb on Cortes Island.Yurt Airbnb on Cortes Island.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb

The Airbnb stay has all hand-made furniture inside which truly gives it living in the wilderness vibes.

You'll have to pause that Netflix show you're binging because this place is totally off-grid. Just because there's no wifi though, doesn't mean you can't have a comfortable weekend.

It's almost like a luxury camping experience because the Airbnb comes with a double bed, a fully functioning kitchen that includes water, and a wood-burning stove.

Inside yurt Airbnb on Cortes Island.Inside yurt Airbnb on Cortes Island.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb

Plus, the yurt even has skylights — so you can view the stars all night long.

The bed, skylight and Inside of the yurt Airbnb.The bed, skylight and Inside of the yurt Airbnb.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb

Here you can really immerse yourself in nature to un-plug, re-charge your mental batteries and let all your worries wash away.

This Airbnb is something special — it'll be one to add to your bucket list of stays close to Vancouver for sure.

It also has a huge deck and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

Yurt Airbnb deck on Cortes Island.Yurt Airbnb deck on Cortes Island.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb

The host even mentions in the description that you will often see adorable white-tailed deer passing by while staying here.

Deer by Airbnb.Deer by Airbnb.Inga and Natasha | Airbnb

Not to mention every morning you will wake up to the sound of nature and birds singing.

PADMA Yurt

Ocean views from Airbnb.

Ocean views from Airbnb.

Inga and Natasha | Airbnb

Price: $100 per night

Location: Cortes Island, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect off-grid retreat to unwind and relax while taking in some stunning nature views.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...