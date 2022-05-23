You Can Stay In This BC Dome House By The Ocean & It Comes With The Coolest Pool
It's like a mini version of Iceland's Blue Lagoon!
If you're looking for an exciting getaway to take, while staying close to Vancouver, B.C., you can stay in this mesmerizing dome that comes with a pool built right into a rock.
The Airbnb is located in Duncan North Cowichan, B.C., which is on Vancouver Island. You can get to this destination by using BC Ferries, and it'll take roughly 3 hours and 16 minutes to get there, from Vancouver.
Two dome homes on the property.John & Linda | Airbnb
There are actually two domes located on the property, one for the owners of the home and one for anyone that is looking for the guests.
If you ever need anything, you know help is only a couple of steps away.
The dome stay is located right along the Pacific Ocean and you can even view it right from your bedroom window. Imagine waking up, having your morning coffee and enjoying these stunning views.
Ocean views.John & Linda | Airbnb
The inside of the dome is extremely spacious and open with a ton of character. According to the Airbnb listing, the floors are 100 years old — which is a cool detail.
Living room.John & Linda | Airbnb
This spot is a great summer destination to escape the city and enjoy a little serenity.
Dome stay with ocean views.John & Linda | Airbnb
The pool is actually built into the rocks, which gives it the ultimate grotto vibes. The whole stay would be a great place to get away with friends.
A pool built in to the cliff.John & Linda | Airbnb
Time to book that summer vacation!
Amazing Dome
Price: $189
Location: Duncan North Cowichan., BC
Why You Need To Go: This is such a cool stay with amazing views of the Pacific Ocean and an in-ground pool — what more could you ask for?