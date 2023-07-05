This Stunning BC Hike Leads Past 3 Majestic Waterfalls & A Meadow Of Vibrant Flowers
It's just a day trip away from Vancouver! 🚗
This B.C. hike through the thick forest of Manning Park takes you past fields of wildflowers, blooming strawberry plants, and three breathtaking waterfalls.
Just a three-hour road trip from Vancouver, the nine kilometre trek will immerse you in nature. AllTrails lists this hike as "moderately challenging," but in my opinion, it was fairly easy terrain for those who enjoy hiking regularly.
On a July weekend trip to E.C. Manning Park, my group of friends and I wanted a little adventure one day. Spotting a sign for the Three Falls Trail in the Strawberry Flats area of the park — it didn't take long for us to decide where to go.
Lightning Lake in E.C. Manning Park.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Packed lunch and water bottles in hand, we embarked on the journey. It started deep into the park already, where our lungs were full of fresh air and there was no cell service.
The out-and-back hike is fairly flat, and the trail is easy to follow the entire way.
It has a promising start, lined with bright flowers in full bloom. Before catching a glimpse of any rushing water, you're greeted with a few meadows of bright purple wildflowers, stretching into the distant mountains.
Three Falls Trail in E.C. Manning Park, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Although the little white strawberry flowers did have any actual strawberries to snack on at that point in the year, they were still pretty to look at.
Photos can't truly capture the beauty of these fields and the peacefulness of walking between them — but you can take my word for it!
Flowers in Manning Park.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Even on Canada Day, the trail was pretty quiet, which added a serene quality to the whole day.
The first of the three waterfalls you'll pass is a gentle one called Shadow Falls. Accurately named, this one is hidden in the shadows of the trees. It's not the most spectacular waterfall ever, but the flowing water provides a relaxing soundtrack for its portion of the hike.
It isn't long until you hit the second waterfall, which is an awe-inspiring cascade off a mountain, falling into the valley below.
It's worth noting that you can only see Nepopekum Falls from a distance, but this position just adds to the beauty of the view.
Nepopekum Falls in Manning Park, B.C. Morgan Leet | Narcity
Seeing the powerful falls set back in the wilderness is a reminder of the untouched wonders hidden within nature.
After stopping to take in Nepopekum, we carried on to Derek Falls, assuming there was no way to beat what we had just seen.
Luckily, we were wrong.
Derek Falls E.C. Manning ParkMorgan Leet | Narcity
The booming sound of the water hitting the rocks was the first indicator that we had reached Derek Falls. Then we saw the picturesque waterfall, flowing into a gentle creek.
The trail leads you to a lookout above the waterfall, but we ventured down the hill so we could have lunch right below it.
People at Derek Falls.Morgan Leet | Narcity
It was a steep climb, but it was worth it to be able to cool off among the mist of the falls.
Waterfall in E.C. Manning Park. Morgan Leet | Narcity
We sat on the rocks, eating our lunch under the sun and listening to the sounds of the forest around us. It was a pretty quick hike in, but the tranquillity of the setting makes you feel far removed from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Derek Falls. Morgan Leet | Narcity
This last stop was unquestionably our favourite view of the trip, and I could've stayed in that spot all day long.
Eventually though, we got up and headed back to our car to enjoy the rest of the park — which also didn't disappoint!
Three Falls Trail
Address: E.C. Manning Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: This hike will take you to not one, but three stunning waterfalls. Surround yourself with nature the next time you have a long weekend and want a getaway from Vancouver!