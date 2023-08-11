There's An Abandoned Train Wreck Hidden In This BC Forest & It's Surprisingly Easy To Get To
It's a slice of the past, deep in nature. 🚂
Hidden within a majestic forest in B.C. are the scattered remains of a train crash from the 1950s, now covered in graffiti and surrounded by lush greenery that's grown over the years.
Surprisingly, all it takes is a quick hike to get to this somewhat haunting scene in Whistler, B.C.
I went to check out the spot for myself and was left with an eerie feeling after seeing the old train boxcars, abandoned further in the forest than I expected and far from any actual train tracks.
Of course, there's a story that comes along with this now-popular destination.
According to the Whistler museum blog Whistorical, the train was speeding down the railway in 1956 when it crashed, causing the line to be blocked. After the wreck, the railway company had to call a local family for help.
The Valleaus family had logging machinery that they used to get the train cars off the track and relocate them inside the forest, where they still remain today.
The Whistler Train Wreck.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The remains of the wreck are now open to the public, and visitors are able to hike to them, as well as to the beautiful suspension bridge beside it and a stunning waterfall nearby.
Waterfall in Whsitler, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The hike is only two kilometres long and takes about an hour to complete. You'll pass by towering trees and the rushing river before seeing the metal boxes. Now covered in colourful graffiti, the metal wreckage juxtaposes all the nature that it's surrounded by.
The boxcars are scattered around, so you can walk in between them and even peek inside.
Vancouver Trails rates the hike as easy, and for me it was the perfect sunny afternoon activity.
If you're in the mood to check out a piece of history and get your nature fill, add this to your summer bucket list.
Whistler Train Wreck
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This unique spot is easy to get to and gives you a unique view of an abandoned train that nature is beginning to take back.