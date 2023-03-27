This BC Hiking Trail Has A Giant Suspension Bridge & Takes You To A Hidden Beach (PHOTOS)
Time for an adventure!
This hike in B.C. has a 100-foot suspension bridge, old-growth trees, and a stunning beach. To say you get some bang for your buck with this hike is an understatement.
The Loss Creek Suspension Bridge is on a section of the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail on Vancouver Island. You can take the Chin Beach via Loss Creek trail to get there, and according to AllTrails it's a 10-kilometre journey.
The entire Juan de Fuca Marine Trail is 47 kilometres along the coastline, which sounds beautiful but also very difficult. This hike will give you a taste of the multi-day trail, with less sweat involved.
Hopefully, you're not scared of heights, because you'll have to walk across Loss Creek Suspension Bridge to get to the beautiful Chin beach — and it towers above a beautiful canyon deep in the forest.
Its views are worth it though.
Aside from the bridge and the beach, the lush forest also makes for a good photo.
The suspension bridge is over 100 feet long, and more than 100 feet above Loss Creek. It's safe to say that this is an epic spot to check out.
Once you arrive at Chin Beach you can kick off your hiking boots and have a break before turning back.
The rocky beach gives unbelievable ocean views, with the forest behind it.
The AllTrails reviews warn of muddy conditions — so make sure to come prepared and get ready to get a little bit dirty on this hike.
Chin Beach via Loss Creek
Where: Juan de Fuca Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: If you want ocean and rainforest all in one, plus a magical-looking suspension bridge — go here.