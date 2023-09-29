This Magical Vancouver Hike Leads You To A Cascading Waterfall Nestled In A Lush Forest
Time for an adventure! 🥾
With the heat of the summer fading away, the fall makes the perfect time to go and explore some of the best hikes in B.C.
This waterfall cascading down a cliff and flowing into a creek is set deep within the forest of North Vancouver, and it's well worth the 14-kilometre round-trip trek to see it.
Starting in the beautiful Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, the trail to Norvan Falls is mostly flat but still rugged so make sure to wear appropriate footwear.
Along the way you'll journey between towering trees and catch glimpses of mountains and rushing rivers.
Since it's a long hike you'll want to leave early and bring some snacks to enjoy at the falls too.
After about seven kilometres you'll hear the sound of the rushing waterfall, which gives you a burst of energy to make it there. The breathtaking waterfall is tall but tucked away in the trees, making it feel like a secret spot.
You can walk along the side fairly close to the waterfall, and get a view of the pool below it. The water is freezing cold though so as tempting as it looks after a sweaty hike, you probably don't want to attempt a swim here.
The rocks make the perfect resting spot to have a break and a bite to eat, with a magical backdrop.
The trail here is an out-and-back one, so to get back to the Lynn Headwaters Regional Park parking lot you just have to head back the way you came in.
Norvan Falls
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike is ideal for anyone looking for an adventure in Metro Vancouver, with a beautiful payoff.