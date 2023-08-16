This BC Hike Takes You To An Emerald Lake That Looks Like It Belongs In A Tropical Jungle
The out-and-back hike is a must-do!
If you're looking for easy B.C. hikes with beautiful scenery and an amazing payoff, look no further.
This out-and-back hike in B.C. not only delivers gorgeous views, but also leads you to a serene emerald lake that'll transport you to a tropical jungle.
About 2 hours from Vancouver, Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park is a gorgeous B.C. park with over 40 kilometres of hiking trails, old-growth forested slopes and several stunning lakes.
For a quick hike in the park with breathtaking scenery, visitors can hike the Lindeman Lake trail, a 3.4-kilometre trek that will lead you to an emerald lake.
The lake has been called Chilliwack’s version of Joffre Lakes or Garibaldi Lake, thanks, in part, to its gorgeous hue.
The lake has a brilliant emerald colour that makes it look more like a tropical destination rather than a Canadian lake, and definitely makes for some gorgeous photo ops.
You can bring your furry friend along with you on this hike, though they must be kept on a leash at all times. For some off-leash time, there's a dog-friendly swimming area on the right side of the boat launch in the park.
The hike takes about 1.5 hours to complete, making it a relatively easy trek without much preparation required beforehand. According to AllTrails, however, some of the trail is a bit steep, which might be challenging for some hikers.
While the water is cold, you'll likely spot people taking a dip in the crystal-clear lake. There's also a marked swimming area on Chilliwack Lake on a sandy beach. Be aware, though, that there are no lifeguards on duty the park.
Besides Lindeman Lake, there are many other trails in the park, including Flora Lake, which rewards hikers with great views of Chilliwack Lake and surrounding mountains, and Greendrop Lake, which offers incredible views of the water. A map of Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park is available online where you can get a better look at the available trails.
There are also a number of campsites in the park that can be reserved for longer stays if you want to extend your visit.
There's no fee for day use in the park, however, visitors should note that the day use area is closed from dusk until 7 a.m. The park is open year-round, meaning you can get these gorgeous views in any season.
Lindeman Lake trail
When: Open year-round
Address: Chilliwack Lake Park, Trans Canada Trail, Rosedale, BC
Why You Need To Go: This out-and-back B.C. hike in Chilliwack takes you to a gorgeous emerald lake with crystal-clear waters. Don't forget the camera!
Accessibility: Some accessible services offered. See Lindeman Lake accessibility services.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.