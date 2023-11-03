6 Magical Ski Villages In BC To Check Out This Winter That Aren't Whistler (PHOTOS)
Get in the festive mood! ❄️
Imagine you're strolling around the winding cobblestone streets of a little ski village, lit up by twinkly lights that reflect off a fresh blanket of snow covering everything. It sounds like a Hallmark movie come to life, but it's just another winter's day at some of the beautiful ski resorts in B.C.
While the world-renowned Whistler resort draws in skiers and snowboarders from all around there are lots of other ski towns nestled in the mountains of B.C. that offer up their own incredible experiences.
If you've ever visited Whistler in the winter you know that it can also mean long lines, expensive, well, everything, and crowds of people. Some of the other ski resorts in the province let you avoid the busyness that comes with Whistler but still get that fairy-tale-like beauty and great ski conditions.
Fall is coming to an end in with the first signs of winter in the air, it's time to embrace the snowy season in every way possible. Most of these resorts open towards the beginning of December, but booking your trip and tickets ahead of time might save you some money!
Maybe you're planning a trip and want to avoid one of the biggest tourist destinations this winter, or perhaps you're a B.C. local wanting to mix things up this season. Either way, these picturesque ski resorts in B.C. will have you itching to hit the slopes (or maybe just spend the day wandering the cute village and joining the après-ski).
Big White Resort
Where: Near Kelowna, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only does the ski resort get heaps of powder throughout the winter, but it's also stunning. The charming mountain village in the Okanagan can entertain non-skiers too. The setting is especially idyllic, with lush forest encircling the small village and classic ski-town architecture.
There are also lots of events here throughout the winter, snowshoeing, skating, a tube park and of course some fun patios to sit out on. They even have horse-drawn sleigh rides so you can really live out that Hallmark movie plot.
There's also a new spa opening this season, and the website said that it's a "luxurious and relaxing Spa at Stonebridge Lodge, where guests can relax and rejuvenate after an exhilarating day on the slopes."
Sun Peaks Resort
Where: 45-minutes from Kamloops, BC.
Why You Need To Go: You'll be transported to Europe on a trip here, as you walk through their village with people skiing past the storefronts. It's actually "Canada's second largest ski area," so there's also lots to explore while here. Of course, it's most popular for its powdery snow and acres of skiing terrain.
If skiing isn't your thing though then you can hit the trails on a dog sledding adventure, or go for a tranquil winter hike. There's also a wide array of tasty eats here too.
Panorama Mountain Resort
Where: Near Invermere, BC.
Why You Need To Go: You can get a truly epic view from this mountain and feel like you are somewhere in Switzerland as you gaze out onto the vast scene of snowy peaks. The alpine village is nestled in the mountains, making the drive there alone a beautiful sight to see.
The village is small but charming and has lots of things to do within it. If you stay at their lodges you can wind down in the outdoor pools, looking out on the mountain as you relax. If you're on the ski hill make sure to stop in at Elkhorn Cabin to enjoy some cheese fondue and a warm drink from high up.
Apex Mountain Resort
Address: The Okanagan region of B.C.
Why You Need To Go: A few of these resorts are around this area, thanks to the great conditions that make for powdery snow in the winter. The mountain village here has a Western feel to it, making it a unique charming spot to visit. The small village is more low-key, so perfect for anyone wanting a relaxing getaway in the mountains.
For anyone who wants to skip the skiing there's also snowshoeing and skating that you can enjoy here.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Where: Revelstoke, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This mountain is "home to the most vertical in North America at 1,713 metres," according to its website, so you're in for an adventure here. On the flip side of the adrenaline-pumping slopes is the slow-paced small-town charm of the area. The city of Revelstoke features colourful storefronts and turns into a picture of beauty in the winter.
You can enjoy all the amenities of the downtown area and catch the daily shuttle over to the mountain, or make the nine-minute drive.
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
Where: Near Golden, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Ride up the gondola here all the way to the summit and get an uninterrupted view of the magical Canadian Rockies. In addition to the legendary skiing here, you can get another bucket list experience checked off. Kicking Horse is home to "Canada’s Most Elevated Dining Experience." You can eat at Eagle's Eye Restaurant and enjoy your meal from 7,700 ft. up. The delicious food here is made even better by the spectacular view of jagged mountain peaks, stretching far into the distance.
The resort is just 15 minutes from Golden, which is in the Kootenay region of the province. The small town is the gateway to adventure, with six incredible national parks surrounding it — including Yoho National Parl, Banff, and Glacier. After spending the day on the mountain you can go and explore the natural splendor of the surrounding area, getting even more views and adventure.
Wherever you end up exploring this winter in B.C. it's likely going to impress. They call it Beautiful British Columbia for good reason after all!