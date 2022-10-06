An Immersive Disney Experience Is Coming To Toronto & It Looks Like Pure Magic (PHOTOS)
You can step into your favourite childhood films.
Get ready for your dreams to come true, because a new exhibit is opening in Toronto, and it will bring your favourite childhood movies to life.
Walt Disney Animation Studios has just announced that it is teaming up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to bring Disney Animation: Immersive Experience to cities across the world. The jaw-dropping exhibit will have its world premiere in Toronto this December.
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.Courtesy of the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience
Lighthouse Immersive Studios is the same company that produced shows like Immersive Van Gogh, and the Disney experience will be similar.
The projection show will welcome you into a world of imagination, and you can enjoy giant, glowing animations and Disney music as you wander about the 360-degree space. You'll be immersed in scenes from modern films like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen to classics like The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio.
"Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films," Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross said in a press release. "I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family."
"Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you."
On top of the projection show, there will be "never-before-seen" lobby features that you can interact with before or after the experience.
Exact opening dates and ticket prices have yet to be revealed, but you can keep an eye on the website for more details.
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience
Price: To be announced
When: Opening December, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into the world of Disney at this luminous new exhibit premiering in Toronto.
