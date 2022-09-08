Toronto Is Getting An Immersive Robert Munsch Experience & You Can Step Inside His Stories
It's opening this week!
A brand new exhibit is coming to Toronto, and it's brimming with nostalgia. The Immersive Robert Munsch Experience is opening in the city, and you can step inside some beloved childhood stories.
The attraction will have its world premiere on September 9, 2022 at the Gerrard Square Mall. Running until October 30, the exhibit allows for a 270-degree audio and visual experience that pays tribute to the iconic Canadian author Robert Munsch.
Massive projections of storybook artwork will cover the walls, enveloping you in the world of Munsch himself. You an expect to experience stories like The Paper Bag Princess, PIGS, Moira’s Birthday, andJonathan Cleaned Up...Then He Heard A Sound.
Dragons will race around the venue, trains will explode through the walls, and pizzas will fly through the air as the voice of Robert Munsch narrates the stories.
Once the show is over, you can head back to the lobby where you can see some story-themed installations and even snap some photos.
The entire event lasts about 45 minutes, and tickets are already available online for $25 general admission. Guests should arrive at least five minutes prior to the start time.
This isn't the first immersive experience to open in Toronto — the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will transport you to another world through giant projections. You can also step inside the sitcom FRIENDS at a unique Yorkdale Mall attraction.
Get ready to live out your childhood dreams at this whimsical exhibit coming to the city.
The Immersive Robert Munsch Experience
Price: $25 general admission
When: September 9 to October 30, 2022
Address: 1000 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step inside the world of Robert Munsch at this new exhibit.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.