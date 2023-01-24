A Magical Disney-Themed Market Is Coming To Toronto This Month & You Can Hang With Elsa
Like the Disney Store, but bigger!
Are you a Disney fan and love everything about it? Well, clear your calendars because a Disney-themed market is coming to Toronto next weekend.
A market called "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" is coming to the Mississauga Convention Centre on January 29 and it's basically like a Disney Store, only bigger.
The event will have 15 Disney characters for all of you to meet, including Elsa from Frozen. There will also be a special Encanto performance from Mirabell, Isabela, and Bruno.
If you thought that was it, think again. Any adult guest who purchases a ticket will be entered into a draw to win a family trip for 4 to the one and only Disney World in Florida. The winners will be sent to a travel agent to help with the process.
Are you eager to win the prize? You can increase your chances by shopping at the local vendors for additional entries.
If you are interested in going, you should know that tickets should be purchased before heading to the event. The deadline to buy an admission ticket is January 28 at midnight.
The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The tickets cost $12.70 for adults, and children under 11 will get free admission.
Not only does your ticket make all your Disney dreams come true, but the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which will make the dreams of others also come true.
