I Went To Toronto's 'A Grimm Night' Experience & It Was Not What I Was Expecting (VIDEO)
It's more than just a show 🎭.
Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Toronto? Then, listen up!
I went to Toronto's "A Grimm Night" experience and it was not what I expected to do on a Friday night. According to a press release, the event is "Toronto's first ever NYC-style immersive theatre production," meaning the audience is part of the actual show.
If you enjoy ballet or theatre, this might be an event worth checking out because it's kind of a mix of both.
Not a single word was spoken during the two-hour-long immersive theatre show. Instead, the cast used contemporary dance forms and some acting to narrate famous Grimm storylines — Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.
The Great Hall in Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
People in attendance can walk around a 3-floor building, The Great Hall in downtown Toronto, and immerse themselves in two separate storylines while wearing white masks.
Enclosed letter.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Once people are greeted at the entrance, they are handed a beautiful white mask, an enclosed letter and some may get a message in a bottle.
Guests are then asked to wear a mask to distinguish themselves from the performers, they are also beautiful, and it's such a vibe.
The enclosed letter directs guests to their starting points around the venue when the show begins. At the same time, the message in the bottle is for drinks.
Message in a bottle.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I was pretty confused when the show began, but I clipped the scenes together towards the end of the performances and understood the storylines more clearly.
Two shows play simultaneously, and you can choose which one to tune into. On the lower level, Sleeping Beauty is performed. At the same time, the top floors have a Cinderella performance happening simultaneously.
However, this isn't always the case as the cast move from one stage to another and guests follow. In other words, every room is a stage, and something is always happening.
"Cinderella" cast.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The props scattered across the halls make for a more hands-on experience as you check out the cool stage setups you can sit on and interact with. In addition, there are many Instagrammable spots.
A corner at the venue.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The show will run until April 9, 2023, and ticket prices range from $65 to $ 150 before taxes and fees.
Overall, this was definitely an experience I will never forget, and it made for a great Friday night.
