A TikToker Reveals How To Take An 'Epic Ontario Road Trip' This Summer & It Looks Dreamy
They've got it all mapped out 🚗☀️.
Right now, Ontario's weather makes it hard to believe that summer is coming, but it is!
In fact, it's the perfect time to indulge in some seasonal FOMO and map out your Ontario road trip plans.
Thankfully, a TikToker did just that this month, offering viewers tips on how to take "the most epic Ontario road trip" in an eye-catching video.
@_angeronimo
The video focuses on Ang, the content creator and her partner's adventure through a few of the province's northern gems.
During the first part of their journey, which involved a five-hour drive from Toronto to Blind River along Lake Superior, Ang said she quickly noticed many hidden gems and became eager to explore them "right off the highway."
The itinerary for the 7-day journey included the following locations:
- Blind River
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Pancake Bay
- Bathtub Island
- Katherine's Cove
- Wawa
- Sandy Beach
- Aguasabon Falls
The TikToker highlighted Katherine's Cove as her favourite stop of the trip, saying that she could've "easily" spent an entire day there.
But it wasn't just good vibes that the road trip was serving. The Tiktoker said their route also had strong ties to an integral part of Ontario's history.
"This drive is also the same route the Group of Seven took when they were painting many of their iconic paintings, so these spots hold a lot of history behind it," she said.
From 1920 to 1933, a team of Canadian landscape painters known as the "Group of Seven", created a series of uniquely Canadian art pieces by engaging with nature.
@_angeronimo
Their most notable works were inspired by Canadian landscapes and were crucial in launching the country's first major national art movement.
Overall, Ang's mini-doc serves as an excellent blueprint for anyone looking to see a new side of Ontario.
"Honestly, some of these spots made it hard to believe I was still in Ontario," the TikToker gushed in a follow-up video.