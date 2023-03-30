Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Another Winter Storm & Some Parts Will Be So Snowy
Don't get too comfortable.
Spring sprung over a week ago, but the seasonal shift has done little to stop winter from creeping back into Ontario's weather forecast.
On Wednesday afternoon, a fierce winter storm swept through southern parts of the province, creating white-out conditions for evening commuters.
The wintry impact was short-lived but, according to The Weather Network (TWN), another "significant storm" could land in Ontario by Friday.
A sharp contrast is set to unfold between the northern and southern regions of Ontario, thanks to the weather event.
The north is set to experience wintry conditions, with 30 to 50 centimetres of snow possible, while the south will be soaked in dismal wind-driven rain.
"The centre of the low will track close to Georgian Bay overnight Friday into Saturday, placing the dividing line between rough wintry weather and dismal spring-like weather right through the heart of cottage country," TWN reports.
Northern Ontario is predicted to record a significant snowfall event from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury. The heavy snow and gusty winds will create hazardous driving conditions across the region, including along key highways like the Trans-Canada.
Residents of southern Ontario will want to be on high alert this weekend as potentially damaging winds are forecasted to sweep the region on Saturday.
The combination of these strong gusts, which could reach up to 80 kilometres an hour, and the wet soil conditions could lead to localized tree damage and power outages.
As for what lies ahead, TWN's report does offer a little hope to residents, with "calmer and cooler conditions" expected to prevail behind the storm on Sunday.
