Ontario Drivers Could Soon Be Penalized For This Bad Winter Habit & The Fine Is No Joke
Don't get caught!
The Ontario government is cracking down on a common practice seen on highways during the winter, with the aim to make the roads safer in harsh conditions.
A new driving law would ban drivers from overtaking slow-moving snow plows on Ontario highways, except in specific circumstances.
Under the proposed law, it would be illegal for drivers to try and pass snow plows "in echelon formation on multi-lane highways."
This means drivers can only pass snow plows on multi-lane highways if a full lane is available and it's safe to do so. To be considered a safe passing lane, no part of the snow plow, including an attachment or blade, should overlap.
This offence would only apply to roads with a speed limit of 80 km/h or higher. If drivers are caught violating this law, they could face a fine of up to $1,000.
However, there's a caveat. If a full lane is available and it's safe to pass, drivers can still pass the snow plow without fear of being fined.
Driving in winter conditions on icy roads has always been tricky, with many accidents recorded in the past by OPP on Ontario highways.
\u201cRollover #400 SB south of Hwy89, fortunately no injuries. Winter weather driving requires extra attention. https://t.co/ooKGiW8IpG\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1641855303
The proposed amendments are part of a larger piece of legislation meant to reduce red tape.
The government believes this new law will reduce the number of unsafe passing manoeuvres and collisions involving snow plows, leading to improved safety for snow plow operators and the travelling public.
Fewer collisions could also result in less impact on snow-clearing activities and fewer snow plows being placed out of service.
The law is currently under review, and members of the public have until May 18 to comment or provide feedback.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.