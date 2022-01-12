Ontario Police Are Responding To So Many Winter Accidents This Week Because Of The Snow
Not everyone is a whiz in the snow!
Ontario drivers may be used to driving in snow squalls, freezing temperatures and on icy streets, but that doesn't mean they're all good at it.
Ontario Police across the province have been responding to so many accidents on the road this week thanks to a particularly cold, snowy and downright wintery week from mother nature.
South Bruce OPP reported a "powerful snow squall" hit the region from January 10 until the early morning of January 11, and "OPP officers responded to 28 calls involving collisions, vehicles in the ditch or stuck vehicles."
#SouthBruceOPP responded to 28 collisions between 4:00 p.m. and midnight. There were no injuries reported at any of the scenes. Remember to clear the snow from your vehicle before heading out. How you drive is everyone's business. #WinterDriving ^km pic.twitter.com/thFvN2hoKX
— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 11, 2022
Thankfully no injuries were reported, but South Bruce OPP reminded folks in a news release that staying off of the streets in a bad winter storm not only ensures their safety but the safety of first responders.
Rollover #400 SB south of Hwy89, fortunately no injuries. Winter weather driving requires extra attention. https://t.co/ooKGiW8IpG
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 10, 2022
OPP Highway Safety Division reported a rollover vehicle on January 10 on 400 Southbound south of Highway 89. The car lost control and veered from the snowy road crashing through a sign and a tree before landing in the ditch, according to a tweet.
The OPP Highway Safety Division stressed that "winter weather driving requires extra attention."
OPP North West Region is even asking drivers to pack a survival kit after a truck driver reported they were "stranded" with no heat for 24 hours on Highway 17, according to a tweet from January 12.
24 hours, no heat was reported by Truck Driver after being stranded on #Hwy17 in plow turnaround. One of several similar calls from motorists as #WinterDriving conditions cause issues on #OPPNWR roadways. Be prepared with a survival kit: https://t.co/NmrhtXCiqW ^mg pic.twitter.com/bhvUQNgoWe
— OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) January 12, 2022
According to the tweet, the driver became stuck in a "plow turnaround," and the chilling accident wasn't an isolated incident.
Police say it was "one of several similar calls from motorists as #WinterDriving conditions cause issues on #OPPNWR roadways."
So if you're heading out of the roads this week, you may want to double-check your winter tires are doing their job and pack a survival kit in case they don't.