Toronto Casting Call Wants To Pay You To Hang With Your Bestie On Camera & Here Are The Deets
No acting experience required!
If you're the kind of best friends that are so entertaining you could have your own TV show, then there is a casting call in Toronto just for you!
BuzzFeed is on the lookout for a fun-loving and charismatic Canadian pair over the age of 18 for a one-day video shoot in the city that promises to be unforgettable.
They're not fussy about your background, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation as long as you've got a natural knack for making people laugh.
"Ideally, you are both in good physical shape and not pregnant," it says on the casting call.
The shoot will involve one person surprising the other with a fantastic night out, with the lucky partner finding out the details on camera! The selected pair will get paid $375 each for their time in the spotlight.
So, if you're up for the challenge, grab your bestie, sibling, or significant other and submit a two to three-minute video answering some simple questions.
What would you do if money was no object? What was your best night out together?
"Don't hold back! This is Buzzfeed!" the company writes in their casting call.
Acting experience isn't required for this gig, and all applicants will also need to submit several pictures of themselves and as a pair.
But hurry, you need to submit your video on Thursday, April 6th, to be in with a chance. The shoot is on April 12th, so you'd better get cracking!
Details for submitting your application can be found here.