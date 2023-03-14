'Family Feud Canada' Is Now Casting In Toronto & Here's How You Can Take Home Up To $30,000
You don't have to be in Toronto to apply!
Do you and your siblings love competing for cash prizes and bragging rights? Well, good news! Family Feud Canada is seeking families to appear in the show's fifth season, and the application process is a breeze.
Despite the filming location being Toronto, the CBC series, hosted by comedian Gerry Dee, accepts applications from all over Canada. So, no stress if you're not based in Ontario.
Families can win up to $30,000 in prize money for their tribe if they play the game skillfully enough.
Eager to apply? Hard to blame you. But you'll want to take a look at the following requirements first to make sure you qualify:
- All five members of your family must permanently live in Canada
- Families should also hold Canadian citizenship, permanent residency status, or have the authorization to work within the country
- To participate, contestants must be 18 or older as of September 1, 2023.
- No member of your team can have appeared on any edition of Family Feud within the last decade
- If any member of your team is acquainted with or related to an employee of FremantleMedia, Zone 3, or Canadian Broadcast Corporation, you will not be considered eligible to participate.
To participate, families must send in a video application, which should have each member introduce themselves, amongst other fun details:
"Tell us what hometown you're representing! Tell us what makes your family unique, why you're proud to represent your home town. What brings you together as a family? Any unique or quirky traditions?" an excerpt from the call reads.
Additionally, the TV show is looking for "families who have personality, energy, enthusiasm, a competitive spirit and an ability to play the game!"
There is no official deadline for submissions and applications remain open — producers will conduct virtual auditions shortly. But, it's worth noting that Family Feud Canada plans to begin taping the show in Toronto in September.
