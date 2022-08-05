'Family Feud Canada' Is Filming In Toronto & You Can Watch The Live Show For Free
Here's how to get into the studio audience!
If you're a die-hard fan of game shows, this news might just be for you.
Family Feud Canada is going to start taping its fourth season in Toronto, and CBC announced that they are looking for people to sign up to be in their live studio audience. Oh, and on top of that, you get to go in for free.
So, how exactly does this work?
Anyone interested can snag their free tickets by submitting a request for the dates you want to attend and either join the waitlist or get their ticket emailed directly to them if there are still available spots.
Taping typically happens on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, and filming will go on from August 6 all the way to October 10 — so you can go more than once if you want to.
Family Feud Canada starts taping at either 10:30 a.m. or 2:15 p.m., and up to 150 people can be in the studio audience for each show.
There are a few rules you need to know before you book your ticket
The whole live show takes up to 5 hours to tape, and you will have to stay there for the whole time.
You will also have to follow a dress code where you can only wear dark-coloured "upscale attire", and you're not allowed to bring a bag or backpack with you. They also encourage audience members to wear comfy shoes and dress warmly as the studio can be chilly.
CBC also requires everyone in attendance to wear a non-medical mask for most of the taping, and when they leave the studio. Though, studio audience members have the option to take their masks off during the Fast Money bonus round — and when they're told to do so.
And, just because you book your ticket, doesn't mean you have a guaranteed spot in the audience either. So, if you registered for a spot during one of their weekend tapings, be sure to arrive sooner than later so you can snag your spot.
Family Feud Canada live show
Price: Free
When: August 6 to October 10, 2022
Address: Canadian Broadcasting Centre, John Street Entrance, 25 John St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can cheer on one of two Canadian families as they battle it out for a chance to win an up to $30,000 cash prize. Must be at least 16 years old or older to participate.
Accessibility: For accessibility-related questions or concerns, you can reach out to familyfeudcanada@gmail.com.