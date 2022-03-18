Family Feud Canada Is Now Casting & Here's How You Can Apply
Family board game night just got to the next level.
Is your family board game night always a total farce? Are you a highly-competitive game show buff looking to put your clan to the test? Well, good news, your time to shine has arrived.
Family Feud Canada is officially on a nation-wide search for families to compete in the show's fourth season, and applying is a piece of cake. Of course, wrangling up your siblings to do so is another story.
The series, hosted by comedian Gerry Dee, films in Toronto, but applications are being accepted across Canada, which means all you Albertans have no excuse not to sign up.
If you're looking to apply, take a look at the following requirements to make sure you qualify:
- "You must be a family of 5 who all reside permanently in Canada.
- You must be a Canadian Citizen, permanent resident, or have permission to work within Canada.
- Contestants must be 18 years or older as of September 1, 2022.
- You are not eligible if you are running for political office or have been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year.
- If you or anyone on your team has appeared on any version of Family Feud before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.
- You are not eligible if anyone on the team knows, or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Zone 3, Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC), any affiliate that carries Family Feud, Gerry Dee Productions, sponsors of Family Feud and/or of their respective parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies, licensees, or partners."
It's worth noting that there is no official deadline for submissions, but interested applicants are being advised to apply, as producers will be conducting virtual auditions.
Video submissions should start by having each family member introduce themselves before going into what makes your tribe unique.
Family Feud Casting
Think your family has what it takes to play #FamilyFeudCanada? Apply now to see if you have what it takes https://www.cbc.ca/television/familyfeud/here-s-how-to-apply-to-be-on-family-feud-canada-1.5183063\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/QTCOkAtoDn— Family Feud Canada (@Family Feud Canada) 1646676002
