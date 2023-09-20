New Raptor Gradey Dick Played Toronto Trivia & He's Got A Lot To Learn (VIDEO)
At least he knows the city's nickname!
A new player with the Toronto Raptors, Gradey Dick, has a lot to learn about Toronto and Canada in general.
The 19-year-old NBA player was asked a bunch of questions during a round of trivia in a video posted to his Instagram account and he got some key questions wrong.
In the video posted on Tuesday, Dick is promoting Guru Energy Drinks, when he's asked questions about the new city he'll be playing in this season.
The good news is he knows Toronto's nickname is the 6ix and that the city's landmark is the CN Tower.
Unfortunately, he was stumped when he was asked to name Canada's provinces. Dick went silent, put his head back and covered his face with his hands when he was asked to name them.
He also thought a moose was Canada's national animal, when in fact it's the beaver.
The basketball player was also asked some basketball-related questions and he answered those just fine. He did know that Vince Carter was the former Toronto Raptor who went by the nickname "Air Canada" and that J.Cole was a famous rapper who once played the game in Toronto.
Even though he didn't get a perfect score ahead of the season, people who commented on the post were quite forgiving and are giving Dick a pass, for now.
"Nice, gotta learn the provinces though," one person wrote.
"Ngl [not gonna lie] been in Canada 16 years and still don’t know all my provinces," another person admitted.
To be fair, Dick is from America so maybe he just needs some time to brush up on Canadian facts.
Dick was selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The Raptors signed the 19-year-old from Kansas to a rookie scale contract through the 2024-2025 season, as per the NBA website.
The Raptors are currently gearing up for the 2023-2024 NBA season which kicks off on October 25, when the team will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hopefully, Dick's teammates can help him out by teaching him some more key things about the city!