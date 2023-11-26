Gradey Dick Played Another Round Of Toronto Trivia & Canadian Coins Tripped Him Up
He's getting better with the provinces at least.
Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick has only been in Toronto for a few months, so you’ll have to forgive the former Kansas college star if he isn’t entirely caught up on Canadian lingo.
Still, Dick’s been making some progress since he first put his Toronto knowledge to the test for a Guru Energy Drink ad earlier this year. That’s why we decided to check in on what he's learned with a second round of Toronto Trivia in mid-November, during a recent interview for his new partnership with Gillette.
Dick scored a few points in his first round of Toronto Trivia with Guru. For example, he knew that Toronto's known as the 6ix, that Vince Carter's nickname was "Air Canada" and that famous rapper J. Cole once played in Toronto.
He also flubbed a few of the questions, including a request to name Canada's provinces.
We gave Gradey a chance to revisit the questions he got wrong and he's made some progress, although he still didn't put up a perfect score. He also struggled with some new questions we added to the list, though he was also eager to learn about the stuff he didn't know.
Here's how it went.
What is Canada's national animal?
"I think I said moose, and I think it was beaver," Dick said.
Bingo!
What is Canada's classic Tim Hortons coffee order?
Dick decided to check the cupboards at his home before answering this one because he was pretty sure he had some Tim Hortons coffee on the shelf. However, he didn't get the "double-double" order we were looking for.
What are all the names of Canada's provinces?
Dick went silent and covered his face when he was asked this question back in October, but he did a bit better when we tried it with him in November. Maybe he absorbed some of it just by being in Toronto.
"I think Alberta is one..." he said. "What's Ontario?"
We'll give him those two. The other answers we were looking for were British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland & Labrador. (Bonus points for naming the Yukon, Nunavut and North West Territories.)
What's the nickname for Canada's $1 coin?
Gradey likely doesn't deal in pocket change very much, because he was surprised to hear that we call the $1 coin the Loonie.
What's the nickname for Canada's $2 coin?
"Twoey?" asked Dick.
Not quite the Toonie response we were looking for, but at least he tried.
What are the lyrics to Canada's national anthem?
"We hear it every single game," said Dick. He got as far as "O Canada" but couldn't quite remember the rest of it.
"I feel like I know it but I don't really know the words," he said.
Have you tried poutine yet?
"I love it," said Dick. He added that he's only tried it at fast food spots, but he'd like to try the dish at a fancier restaurant at some point. "I had it with some French fries and stuff and it hit the spot," he said.
That's a much better review than we got from Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes, who said poutine is just "alright."
We also know that Gradey's already got some favourite hangouts around the city, so he's only going to get better at all of this Canadian trivia in the NBA seasons ahead.