Fred VanVleet Got So Frustrated After Leaving Game 4 That He Ripped Off His Jersey (VIDEO)
Freddie wasn't having it.
Fred VanVleet appeared to let all his emotions out during the Raptors' tense Game 4 face off against the 76ers.
A hip injury forced the NBA all-star to walk off the court during the first half of Saturday night's game, and his frustration was once again on full display.
VanVleet, who played just over 14 minutes, could be seen tearing apart his jersey as he exited the game in a dramatic reminder of the pressure these players face.
Fred VanVleet Walks Off the Court Ripping his Jersey. Looks to be In Serious Pain.pic.twitter.com/jfbMr84o7W— Zach Masters (@Zach Masters) 1650740099
Toronto has already dealt with a laundry list of injuries this playoff season, with prized rookie Scottie Barnes suffering an ankle sprain in Game 1 and Thad Young overcoming a thumb hyperextension.
The 28-year-old revealed to TSN that he will not be returning for Game 5 and plans to take his not "too major" injury day by day while sharing his hopes that his teammates will push into the next round.
"I'm always going to leave that window open but it'll probably take some time," VanVleet said. "I would feel great about maybe playing in the next round. Nobody believes we can do it but I think we can. I'm going to stay positive and get as much rehab as I can."
Raptors die-hards will be sweating buckets on Monday night as their team again face elimination as they now trail the 76ers 3-1.
According to TSN, if Toronto manages to fight their way back and win the series, they will become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit. So, the underdog energy is real strong at the moment.