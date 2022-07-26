The Raptors Are Reportedly Signing A Real-Life NBA Player From Adam Sandler's Movie 'Hustle'
He really nailed the part.
Wait, hold on, Adam Sandler is filming in Toronto, and the Raptors are reportedly signing an NBA player that appeared in Hustle. So what exactly is going on here?
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, an NBA insider for ESPN, Juancho Hernangomez, the free agent who starred alongside the former SNL star in the hit Netflix film, is in the process of finalizing a one-year deal with the team.
\u201cFree agent F Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN.\u201d— Adrian Wojnarowski (@Adrian Wojnarowski) 1658852169
TSN reports that the 26-year-old, who played Bo Cruz, a Spanish basketball player preparing for the NBA draft in the movie, also played with three different teams last season alone.
It doesn't hurt that the acting role was well within Hernangomez's wheelhouse, having played internationally as a member of the Spain team, which won the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.
The same one that Marc Gasol helped win after celebrating the Raptors' first-ever NBA championship. Synchronicity.
The deal has yet to be announced by the team officially. However, judging by the comments filling up the franchise's latest Instagram post, fans are excited by the prospect of Hernangomez coming to Toronto.
Ironically enough, Raptors GOAT Kyle Lowry also made a cameo in the flick, which only adds to the mystery of the whole thing.
As for Sandler, he's been filming his new movie You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! in Toronto all summer. In fact, the Billy Madison star appears to be solidifying himself as a man of the people in the city.
Last month, the Sand Man was spotted playing a pickup game with a group of total strangers at Ramsden Park, just hamming it up.