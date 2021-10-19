Trending Tags

toronto raptors

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Just How Much It Hurt When He Found Out He Was Traded From Toronto

"It hurt like sh*t."

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Just How Much It Hurt When He Found Out He Was Traded From Toronto
@demar_derozan | Instagram, @demar_derozan | Instagram

DeMar DeRozan is now opening up about what he went through when he left the Toronto Raptors back in 2018.

In a video from the Bleacher Report, the former Raptors player sat down on Monday to discuss his infamous trade to the Spurs and the moments leading up to it.

"For me, it was always personal," DeRozan stated. "When the situation happened with me just getting traded it hurt. It hurt like sh*t because you know, my whole mindset was I'm riding or dying."

"So when it happened, it hit me hard," he continued. "It f*cked me up."

The 32-year-old also recounted what he did immediately after the call, stating he was shocked after receiving the news from President Masai Ujiri.

"He calls me, so, one, I'm in a movie theatre. To this day, I do not watch this movie, Equalizer 2. My phone keeps ringing. It's Masai. I'm like, what the f*ck? So he texted me and said, 'Deebo, give me a call when you get a chance,'" the former Raptor said while recalling how the team's president told him.

After he found out, DeRozan says, "I sat outside at a Jack in the Box or Del Taco for like two hours. Swear to god."

"It was one of the toughest times ever."

