Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
toronto raptors

DeMar DeRozan Says He Was Shocked By The Cold & French When First Coming To Canada

"I didn't know how to dress. I'd never been to the cold."

DeMar DeRozan Says He Was Shocked By The Cold & French When First Coming To Canada
Raptors | Twitter, Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

DeMar DeRozan is pretty much an honorary Canadian these days, but the former Raptors player wasn't always so comfortable hanging out in the True North.

DeRozan opened up in a video from the Bleacher Report earlier this month about his initial reaction and fears after being drafted by Toronto back in 2009.

In fact, the player revealed that the move was actually a culture shock and he was surprised by a few things, including French signs and cold winters.

"I didn't have a passport. I didn't have none of that sh*t. Threw me off. Like, damn, nobody I know has a passport," the NBA star revealed. "I got my passport two days before the draft to go to Toronto. I remember going up there by myself that next morning. I'm seeing sh*t in an airport in French. I'm losing it."

The 32-year-old, who now plays for the Chicago Bulls, also revealed how ill-prepared he was for his first Ontario winter.

"There go the whole culture shock all over again. And this time around it's somewhere where I can't just go home. I didn't have nobody with me. I was by myself. I remember I was still wearing Chucks in the wintertime. I didn't know how to dress. I'd never been to the cold."

The iconic power forward did eventually figure out how to thrive in the 6ix and was ultimately devastated when he left the team in 2018.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Masai Ujiri Reportedly Almost Left The Raptors For A Year Due To Some Major Drama

We almost lost Lowry and Ujiri in one year.

JohnTory | Twitter

Masai Ujiri undeniably helped lead the Raptors to their first championship back in 2019, however, his time with the team was almost cut short this summer.

According to The Toronto Star, former Rogers Communications chair Edward Rogers began actively campaigning against the re-signing of Ujiri back in July after the two met up at the former chairman's Lake Rosseau cottage to discuss the future of the team.

Keep Reading Show less

Lowry Says 'It Was Time' For Him To Leave TO But Wants The Raptors To Be 'Champions Again'

"We all were mutually agreed that it was time."

Raptors | Twitter

Kyle Lowry may not be a Raptor anymore, but his love for Toronto still runs championship deep.

The 35-year-old NBA star, who played with the team for nine seasons before being traded to the Heat back in August, recently opened up to The New York Times about the circumstances leading up to his departure.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Are Back & Drake Is Already Causing Problems (VIDEO)

A player from the other team got in a heated talk with the rapper.

Raptors | Twitter, Wwphoto | Dreamstime

The Toronto Raptors kicked off their emotional homecoming with a game against the Wizards on Wednesday night, welcoming back fans for the first time in over a year, and giving Drake the chance to be extra again.

Drizzy, who sat courtside at the game, managed to squeeze a technical foul out of Washington power forward Montrezl Harrell after the player appeared to be having a heated talk with Drake during the first half.

Keep Reading Show less

Raptors' Dalano Banton's Jersey Number Is A Tribute To The TTC Route He Always Used To Ride

He's a true Toronto boy.

Toronto Transit Commission | Facebook

Raptors player Dalano Banton has made it clear since being drafted that he's a local boy living the dream and the story behind his jersey number proves it.

According to Breakfast Television, Banton, who is originally from the Rexdale area, chose to rock the number 45 on his jersey as an homage to the Kipling bus route he used to travel on, which is probably the most Toronto thing he could do.

Keep Reading Show less