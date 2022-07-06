Everything You Need To Know For July 6
Including a brewing battle between a sports analyst and ex-Toronto Raptors players!
In Case You Missed It
1. People Around The World Still Really Want To Move To Canada
Despite our ongoing affordability issues, people keep wondering what it takes to move to Canada, according to a new study of search engine inquiries. Helena Hanson reports that the residents of 50 countries — including China, India, Spain, Jamaica and Kenya — consider the Great White North their dream home. Ironically, Canadians are also interested in relocating elsewhere — even off the continent entirely. Here's the country that topped our country's own relocation search results.
2. A Ukrainian Woman Tried Poutine & These Were Her Thoughts
Speaking of newcomers to Canada, a TikTok account called @newcanadians recently featured a video of a Ukrainian trying poutine for the first time. Now let's be clear: potatoes and cheese probably isn't the most foreign flavour combo for an ex-pat hailing from a pierogi hotbed. However, there was one thing about poutine that our intrepid taste-tester didn't quite love. Sarah Rohoman has the full breakdown here.
3. A Sports Analyst Dissed Toronto, Then The Ex-Raptors Came Out
"He's tripping," former Toronto Raptors fan-favourite Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tweeted in response to a viral panel segment by FS1 commentator Chris Broussard, who questioned on Monday whether Canada's largest city could attract and retain Black NBA stars. Darrick Martin, who also played for the since-relocated Vancouver Grizzlies, chimed in that he would've been OK with spending his entire 13-year career in Canada. Brooke Houghton breaks down the latest drama from the world of pro hoops.
4. Influencers Say These Are Ontario's Most Romantic Spots
If your idea of a sensuous outing is spending most of the time trying to nail the perfect TikTok dance moves, this article is for you. A host of local influencers spoke with our Madeline Forsyth about where they think Ontario's most romantic summer attractions are. From sunny boat cruises to lush lavender farms, here's where these social media mavens think young lovers should visit.
5. Make Sure You Don't Have These 5 Items In Your Fridge Or Pantry
Among Canada's least romantic spots are any establishments serving up these recently recalled food items. From tainted mushrooms and plastic-laden cookies to drinkable yogurt with a heaping helping of mould, consuming any of the five things on this list is a recipe for a date-night disaster. Once again, here's Sarah Rohoman breaking down the food news.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Today marks National Fried Chicken Day and Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day. It's also International Kissing Day... but you should probably refrain from smooching your webmaster at a work lunch, whether or not you buy them KFC first.
🍼 ARRIVALS
Schitt's Creek actress Sarah Levy and her husband just welcomed a child into the world — and they incorporated a nice little tribute to her father, comedy legend Eugene Levy.
⚽ SOCCER
With the arrival of Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne — arguably one of the biggest MLS additions to date — Toronto FC is reportedly re-routing star midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami. Pozuelo recorded 26 goals in 88 appearances for the Reds since coming over in 2019.
🎢 ROLLER COASTER
The aptly named Wooden Coaster at Vancouver's Playland is Canada's oldest roller coaster, having first opened in 1958. After some extensive retrofitting — including the new addition of lap belts (!!!) — it's set to re-open at some point in early to mid-July.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Whether or not he knows how to pronounce "Toronto," Kevin Hart can celebrate his 43rd birthday today. 50 Cent turns 47; since the release of 2003's Get Rich or Die Trying, he should be more like 78 Cent thanks to inflation. You best start believing it's Pirates of the Caribbean antagonist Geoffrey Rush's 71st birthday; it is one. Yo, Sly! Sylvester Stallone is 76.
