5 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Of Them Is Due To The Presence Of Mould
Definitely not what you want in your yogurt. 😬
If you recently stocked up on grocery items, you'll want to take a look at some of the latest food recalls issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
From the end of June to the beginning of July, the government agency has posted notifications for products that pose hazards in the form of undeclared allergens, listeria contamination and the presence of plastic.
In some cases, the government recommends that you do not "consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products" and in the instances where allergens are present, not to consume the product if you have a sensitivity to it.
King Oyster Mushroom
TWA Fungi brand King Oyster Mushrooms.
On July 1, a food recall warning was issued for TWA Fungi brand King Oyster Mushroom due to listeria.
The affected product was sold in B.C. and has a UPC of 6 957937 480051 and includes all units sold up to and including July 1.
If you think you have become ill after eating the recalled mushrooms, the government agency advises you to contact a healthcare professional.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," says the CFIA.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk."
Certain bakery products
Enjoy Life chocolate chip cookies.
A food recall warning was issued on July 1 for certain baked products from the brand Enjoy Life due to the presence of plastic.
The affected products are:
- Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle
- Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip
- Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie
- Chewy Bars – Chocolate Chip and Caramel
- Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip and Banana
- Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley
They were sold nationally and online.
For further information to help you determine if the product you have is included in the recall, the government listing contains more information, including sizes, UPCs and codes.
Crunchy Energy Balls
RemarkaBall Crunchy Almond energy balls.
On June 30, a food recall warning was issued for RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Energy Balls due to the presence of undeclared milk, which could pose a health risk to those with an allergy.
The affected products include Crunchy Almond Crunchy Energy Balls and Crunchy-Hazelnuts Crunchy Energy Balls, where milk has not been declared on the label.
It was sold in Alberta and online as well.
Drinkable Yogurt
On June 28, a notification was issued for Lao Beijing brand Drinkable Yogurt.
According to the CFIA, the drink contains "microbial contamination" in the form of mould.
The products were sold in Ontario and B.C., and the affected flavours include mango, peach, strawberry and plain.
To help determine if you have a product included in the recall, the government listing contains more information, including UPCs.
Coconut Milk Unroasted Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao
And on June 24, a notification was issued for Raaka brand Coconut Milk Unroasted Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao.
The product is being recalled due to undeclared sesame, which is a potential allergen, says Health Canada.
The affected product has a UPC of 6 62425 03592 2 and was sold nationally.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.