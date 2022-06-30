5 Products Are Being Recalled In Canada & You Should Double-Check Your House ASAP
There are risks of fire, choking, and carbon monoxide poisoning. 😬
Safety in the home is always important, so to make sure you and your family don't get hurt it's always a good idea to keep up to date with product recalls from Health Canada.
The government agency has recently issued a slew of consumer product recalls and they range from posing issues like potentially causing strangulation in children to impact injuries from falling products.
In all cases, you're advised to stop using the product immediately.
LAARS Mini-Therm JX Gas-Fired Boilers
The LAARS Mini-Therm JX Gas-Fired Boilers.
On June 30, a consumer product recall was issued for LAARS Mini-Therm JX Gas-Fired Boilers due to a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.
The agency advises you to contact the company to "arrange for the installation of a free repair kit."
The affected models are JX050 and JX075.
"The original mounting position of the blocked vent switch may not allow the boiler to switch off in a timely manner during a blocked vent condition, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard," said Health Canada.
Brite Blinds Brand 2” SafeCordTM Fauxwood blinds
Brite Blinds Brand 2” SafeCordTM Fauxwood blinds
A recall was issued for Brite Blinds Brand 2” SafeCordTM Fauxwood blinds due to having a potential strangulation hazard for children.
"Health Canada has determined that the recalled blinds do not meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations and pose a strangulation hazard," says the government.
"The various configurations of the products can create loops exceeding 44cm. Young children may pull looped cords around their neck causing a strangulation and entanglement hazard."
It is advised that consumers contact the company for a free repair kit.
Coda Pendant light fixture by Tech Lighting
Coda Pendant light fixture by Tech Lighting.
Also on June 23, a recall was issued for Coda Pendant light fixture by Tech Lighting due to the potential risk of injury by impact as it can detach and fall unexpectedly.
"Immediately prevent people from going under the light fixture and contact Tech Lighting to obtain a free repair kit and to schedule installation by a certified technician," says Health Canada.
The listing contains more information about the product such as item numbers to help you identify if any products you have could be affected.
The Children’s Place Baby Boy Rompers
The Children’s Place Baby Boy Rompers.
On June 23, a recall was issued for The Children’s Place Baby Boy Rompers as they pose a choking hazard if the metal snaps detach during use.
The name of the two items included in the recall are Baby Boy Dino Rompers and Baby Boy Camo Romper 2-Pack. More information, including the style numbers, can be found in the listing.
The government advises consumers to return the product to the store for a refund.
SunVilla 10 foot Solar LED Market Umbrella
SunVilla 10 foot Solar LED Market Umbrella
Health Canada
And as well on June 23, a recall was issued for SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella sold by Costco due to a fire hazard.
According to the agency, "the lithium-ion batteries may overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard."
They advise you to stop using the recalled product, remove the solar panel from the umbrella and store it away from the sun and away from material that could be combustible.
More information such as UPC codes can be found in the listing.
As well, you can return the product to Costco and receive a full refund.
Stay safe, folks!